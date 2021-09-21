Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb to have arthroscopic ankle surgery Wednesday

Look at our little Vonster, all grown up. Always as big a menace on the football field as he wanted to be, Von Miller is finally a man in full at age 32. During the past year, he has felt the pain of being broken and the joy of becoming a father. He had his name dragged through the mud by a police investigation and emerged clean and smiling. Critics (like me) pushed him toward the exit at Dove Valley headquarters, suggesting the Super Bowl 50 MVP was no longer worth the money, and Miller has responded by playing his best football in at least three years, leading the Broncos to a 3-0 record.

