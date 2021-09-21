Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb to have arthroscopic ankle surgery Wednesday
Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will undergo arthroscopic ankle surgery on Wednesday morning to remove a bone spur, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. Once the surgery is completed, a determination will be made on whether to place Chubb on injured reserve/eligible to return and miss a minimum of three weeks. The early indication is Chubb will not miss the rest of the season, a source said.www.burlington-record.com
Comments / 0