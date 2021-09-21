CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb to have arthroscopic ankle surgery Wednesday

By Ryan Ohalloran
burlington-record.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will undergo arthroscopic ankle surgery on Wednesday morning to remove a bone spur, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. Once the surgery is completed, a determination will be made on whether to place Chubb on injured reserve/eligible to return and miss a minimum of three weeks. The early indication is Chubb will not miss the rest of the season, a source said.

www.burlington-record.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Bradley Chubb done for the day with ankle injury

So much for Bradley Chubb and Von Miller being back together again. It didn’t last long. After missing the team’s season opener, Chubb was active for Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But an ankle injury has knocked him out for the rest of the day in a game that the Broncos currently lead 17-7.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Yardbarker

Broncos LB Bradley Chubb ruled out after re-injuring ankle against Jaguars

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb sustained an aggravation of his ailing right ankle in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chubb, who was making his 2021 season debut after sitting out Week 1, exited in the first half. The third-year defender appear to know what happened as he went down, pounding his fist on the ground and throwing his helmet on the sideline in frustration.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bradley Chubb limited, Graham Glasgow out at Broncos practice

The Broncos kicked off their on-field preparations for their Week Two game against the Jaguars on Wednesday and Bradley Chubb is set for limited participation in the session. That was the word from Broncos head coach Vic Fangio before the workout got underway on Wednesday afternoon. Chubb did not play in the team’s Week One win over the Giants because of an ankle injury.
NFL
Seattle Times

Sore ankle keeps Bradley Chubb questionable for Jacksonville

DENVER (AP) — Bradley Chubb will set foot on a high school field in Jacksonville to take stock of a sore ankle that sidelined him for the season opener. The Denver Broncos plan to carefully monitor the outside linebacker during a walkthrough Saturday to see if the ankle is ready to take the field for the real deal against the Jaguars. Chubb remains listed as questionable after a third straight day of limited practice time.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Preseason Games#American Football#The New York Giants#The Los Angeles Rams
Marietta Daily Journal

Broncos hope to have Hillgrove product Bradley Chubb (ankle) vs. Jaguars

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb could make his season debut when the Denver Broncos face the host Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb (ankle) is listed questionable for the contest after missing the opener against the New York Giants due to the injury. Denver coach Vic Fangio told reporters on...
NFL
chatsports.com

Broncos Place Bradley Chubb On IR

The Denver Broncos announced they added outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to the injured reserve. We've signed LB Micah Kiser off the Rams' practice squad & promoted RB Damarea Crockett to the active roster. We also placed OLB Bradley Chubb on IR. On Wednesday, Chubb underwent surgery to have a bone...
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Announce Unfortunate Update On Bradley Chubb

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ailing left ankle, the team announced Tuesday. Chubb, who had a similar procedure done on his right ankle back in May, will go under the knife tomorrow. He’ll also likely be placed on short-term IR, though there is no set timetable for his recovery.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
La Junta Tribune-Democrat

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb might be looking at 6-8 week recovery

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is undergoing arthroscopic ankle surgery Wednesday, the team announced. The surgery will correct a bone spur in Chubb's left ankle. He hopes to return later this season. "When this thing's healed up, I expect to see a whole new Bradley Chubb, a whole new...
NFL
Panhandle Post

Pro Bowl linebacker needs second ankle surgery

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb needs surgery to remove bone spurs from his left ankle just four months after undergoing a similar surgery on his right ankle. Chubb said in a video posted on the team's website Tuesday that with the Broncos (2-0) in the...
NFL
Denver Post

Kiszla: Why is Denver 3-0? He’s the Vonster again. Von Miller has earned right to be a Bronco for Life.

Look at our little Vonster, all grown up. Always as big a menace on the football field as he wanted to be, Von Miller is finally a man in full at age 32. During the past year, he has felt the pain of being broken and the joy of becoming a father. He had his name dragged through the mud by a police investigation and emerged clean and smiling. Critics (like me) pushed him toward the exit at Dove Valley headquarters, suggesting the Super Bowl 50 MVP was no longer worth the money, and Miller has responded by playing his best football in at least three years, leading the Broncos to a 3-0 record.
NFL
burlington-record.com

The Broncos are 3-0 for the 15th time in franchise history. Here’s how previous Denver teams fared.

The Broncos are 3-0 to begin a season for the 15th time in franchise history. While such a start is generally a harbinger for good things to come, it does not guarantee success. Nine of the 14 previous Broncos teams that started the season with three straight wins reached the postseason, with seven going on to appear in the Super Bowl. Here’s a look at how each team fared:
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens are slight underdogs in Week 4 game vs. undefeated Broncos

The Ravens are slight underdogs against the host Denver Broncos ahead of their matchup Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. The Ravens (2-1) opened as narrow favorites last week, but after they escaped Detroit with a last-second win over the Lions, and the Broncos cruised to a 3-0 start, Denver has emerged as a 1½-point favorite. In double-digit wins over the New York Giants, ...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy