Broncos’ Josey Jewell suffers significant pectoral injury in win over Jaguars, Bradley Chubb re-aggravates ankle injury
Shades of the Broncos’ injury-riddled 2020 season are starting to creep into 2021. The Broncos saw two more starters injured in their Week 2 win in Jacksonville. Inside linebacker Josey Jewell suffered a pectoral injury, coach Vic Fangio said Monday, and is likely to miss extended time, if not the entire season, a league source confirmed. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, meanwhile, re-aggravated his ankle injury. There is no timetable for his return.www.burlington-record.com
