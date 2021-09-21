CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos’ Josey Jewell suffers significant pectoral injury in win over Jaguars, Bradley Chubb re-aggravates ankle injury

By Ryan Ohalloran
burlington-record.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShades of the Broncos’ injury-riddled 2020 season are starting to creep into 2021. The Broncos saw two more starters injured in their Week 2 win in Jacksonville. Inside linebacker Josey Jewell suffered a pectoral injury, coach Vic Fangio said Monday, and is likely to miss extended time, if not the entire season, a league source confirmed. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, meanwhile, re-aggravated his ankle injury. There is no timetable for his return.

www.burlington-record.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Darby
Person
Von Miller
Person
Alexander Johnson
FanSided

Broncos could be getting a secret weapon back on offense soon

The Denver Broncos could be getting a secret weapon for the offense back into the lineup soon. Running back Mike Boone is eligible to come off of IR. The Denver Broncos have lost a couple of key offensive weapons to injury in the first three weeks of the NFL’s young regular season in 2021. Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (knee) have both gone down with injuries that will cause them to miss significant time, but the team could soon be getting back at least one secret weapon on that side of the ball from the injury list.
NFL
The Gazette

Bradley Chubb's ankle procedure 'a roaring success'; Malik Reed looks to fill Chubb's void for Broncos

ENGLEWOOD • Bradley Chubb's arthroscopic procedure on his left ankle Wednesday morning was a "roaring success," according to Broncos coach Vic Fangio. Chubb, who left Sunday's game against the Jaguars late in the second quarter after experiencing a sharp pain in his ankle, decided to have surgery as soon as possible in hopes of cleaning out a bone spur that has been bothering him for several weeks. Chubb is expected to miss six to eight weeks of the season and was placed on the injured reserve Wednesday.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos HC Gives Big Bradley Chubb Injury Update

Despite not having Bradley Chubb at their disposal, the Denver Broncos had a dominant performance in Week 1 against the New York Giants. That being said, Vic Fangio’s defense is obviously at its best when the NC State product is on the field. Chubb has been recently nursing an ankle...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Jaguars#Ankle Injury#American Football#The New York Giants#Acl
chatsports.com

Broncos at Jaguars gameday inactives list: Bradley Chubb is active

Some good news hit the airwaves this morning as news broke that Denver Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb would be making his 2021 season debut in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was limited in practice all week, but Head Coach Vic Fangio had alluded to the fact that his participation level was growing each day.
NFL
chatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Josey Jewell’s injury derails his quiet ascent

Though the Denver Broncos have moved to 2-0 and hopes are high about this team’s prospects as they rally around Comeback Player of the Year candidates Von Miller, Teddy Bridgewater, and Courtland Sutton, the team has lost a key defender for the rest of the season already. Inside linebacker Josey...
NFL
NBC Sports

Broncos place Josey Jewell on injured reserve

The Broncos announced Tuesday they have placed inside linebacker Josey Jewell on injured reserve. Jewell has a significant pectoral injury. He played 21 snaps on defense and four on special teams before departing Sunday. Jewell was on the field for every defensive snap in the team’s season-opening victory over the...
NFL
National football post

Broncos hope to have OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) vs. Jaguars

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb could make his season debut when the Denver Broncos face the host Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb (ankle) is listed questionable for the contest after missing the opener against the New York Giants due to the injury. Denver coach Vic Fangio told reporters on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

Injury roundup: Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb active against Jaguars

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb﻿, listed as questionable with an ankle injury that didn't allow him to play last week, is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Chubb was considered a game-time decision. The 2018 first-round pick out of N.C. State has 20.5...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos LB Josey Jewell out for year with torn pectoral

An MRI confirmed that Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell has a torn pectoral muscle (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). That’ll officially end Jewell’s season so the Broncos will place him on the injured reserve list. Jewell has emerged as a bright, young standout on Denver’s defense, starting in 30 of...
NFL
Derrick

Broncos Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb needs another ankle surgery

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb needs surgery to remove bone spurs from his left ankle just four months after undergoing a similar surgery on his right ankle. Chubb said in a video posted on the team's website Tuesday that with the Broncos (2-0) in the...
NFL
burlington-record.com

Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb to have arthroscopic ankle surgery Wednesday

Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will undergo arthroscopic ankle surgery on Wednesday morning to remove a bone spur, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. Once the surgery is completed, a determination will be made on whether to place Chubb on injured reserve/eligible to return and miss a minimum of three weeks. The early indication is Chubb will not miss the rest of the season, a source said.
NFL
chatsports.com

Broncos' Bradley Chubb Will Undergo Procedure for Ankle Injury

Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will undergo an arthroscopic procedure to remove a bone spur in his ankle on Wednesday, the team announced. “I’m going to push everything I can to get back to these games and hopefully it’s sooner rather than later," Chubb via the team's tweet. "My mindset is just going to be attack it 100 percent every day."
NFL
chatsports.com

Denver Broncos: FA pass rushers to consider after Bradley Chubb injury

Bradley Chubb will get surgery on his injured ankle, and his timetable to return is currently unknown but could be a long time. Just when we thought everything was going right for the Denver Broncos, the team gets hit with some horrible injury news. Josey Jewell is already out for...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy