What are the next steps for the Texas abortion law and lawsuits?

KSAT 12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – Since Texas enacted the nation’s tightest restriction on abortion earlier this month, a chorus of legal challenges have been launched to strike down the law. The challenges target both the state and a San Antonio doctor who admitted to violating the law. They come from a range of sources: the U.S. Department of Justice, a disbarred Illinois attorney who calls himself a “pro-choice plaintiff” and an Arkansas man convicted of tax fraud.

Comments / 2

 

