Ubisoft's new guitar game, Rocksmith+, has been delayed to next year. The publisher has confirmed that the game will now launch at some undetermined point in 2022. "We've mapped out the work we'd like to prioritize following your feedback and decided to push the release of Rocksmith+ to 2022," Ubisoft said in a blog post. "We understand that this delay is disappointing. Our decision stems from a commitment to quality first, and a desire to meet the high expectations of our community and ourselves. Every Rocksmith+ player deserves to easily find the music you care about, to feel a sense of growth and mastery over your instrument, and to trust that the notes you play are heard fairly and accurately."

