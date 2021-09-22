CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru to seek to redraft legal framework for key mining industry, says minister

By Reuters Staff
 7 days ago

LIMA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Peru’s energy and mines minister said on Tuesday the government wants to revise the framework for the country’s key mining industry, redrafting the umbrella law that regulates the sector, as well as the legislation that sets royalty payments.

Peru is the world’s No. 2 copper producer and new leftist President Pedro Castillo has said he wants to raise taxes on mining companies to fund social programs, but has yet to offer specifics since assuming office in late July.

Energy and Mines Minister Ivan Merino, speaking at the Perumin conference organized by mining corporations, also did not offer specifics on the government’s planned modifications, other than mentioning the two laws the government will seek to redraft.

Merino added that Peru has about $50 billion in mining investments.

He said all new projects will have to protect the environment and have a “neutral effect” on the people, often indigenous communities, that live near Peru’s Andean mines.

He also confirmed here that Peru is interested in developing a train to transport metals from the Andes onto a seaside port, replacing a contentious road that is often blocked by disgruntled indigenous communities.

The road is operated by several mining companies, including MMG Ltd for its Las Bambas copper mine, Peru’s third largest.

MMG’s Chief Financial Officer Ross Carroll said earlier on Tuesday at the Perumin conference that the road is currently blocked by protesters and has been blocked for over 300 days in total in recent years. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

