Salvador Perez sets MLB record for most home runs in a season by a catcher

By Jeremy Freeborn
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into the 2021 Major League Baseball regular season, I was disturbed beyond belief. The reason? I was extremely close of drafting Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez with the third pick in the 11th round of my MLB pool, but a fellow commissioner selected Perez with the eighth pick in the 10th round. The commissioner who goes by “Swat” won the regular season portion of our fantasy baseball pool by 10 games over his nearest competitor with Perez. I meanwhile, finished eighth and missed the playoffs. Furthermore, after complaining about not drafting Perez, our commissioner stated to me in a text, I would be just fine with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. My answer to Johnny at the time was, ‘absolutely not,’ and their seasons were not even close!

Salvador Perez's Career Year Bucks Trend for Aging Catchers

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. When Salvador Perez signed his $82-million, four-year contract extension with the Royals back in March, it was easy to believe that we had already seen the best of his baseball career. That is not to say that the extension was unreasonable or that there was no hope of continued solid play from Perez. It is only to say that catching is often terribly grueling, and there is an assumption for the sad, uncompromising bend of that aging curve, and Perez was about to turn 31.
Salvador Perez sets MLB mark as Royals snap 11-game skid vs. Indians

Salvador Perez set a major league record for homers in a season by a primary catcher after launching a two-run shot Monday as the visiting Kansas City Royals cruised to a 7-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians in the first game of a doubleheader. Perez's towering blast in the fifth...
Perez breaks Bench's home run record; Royals sweep Indians

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for most by a catcher in a season to highlight the opener, then the Kansas City Royals completed a doubleheader sweep by beating the Cleveland Indians 4-2 Monday night. Perez hit a two-run homer in...
Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez passes Johnny Bench with 46th home run of year

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has surpassed Johnny Bench’s mark for power-hitting excellence by a catcher. Perez, the perennial All-Star who entered the day tied with Bench for the most home runs hit by a primary catcher in a single season, hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning of the first game of a doubleheader Monday afternoon against the Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
Fantasy Baseball Today: Shane Baz impresses in debut, Salvador Perez breaks catcher HR record, players to add

Happy Tuesday everyone! Dan Schneier here taking over for Frank for the morning. We're down to the final two weeks of the MLB season and some of you are competing in your championship week matchup for most H2H leagues. For those of you in the Roto scoring formats, every at bat and every pitch still matters. On Monday, we saw the debut of the most dominant minor-league pitcher of the 2021 season, and despite Scott White's previous skepticism, Rays prospect Shane Baz did not disappoint. But more on that below.
Salvadore Perez hits home run #48, Royals outscore Cleveland 10-5

Salvador Perez hit home run number 48, a 3 run shot in the 1st inning, powering the Kansas City Royals to a 10-5 win over Cleveland Wednesday night. The 48 home runs tie him with Jorge Soler for most home runs hit in a single season by a Royal. He...
'A great man': Johnny Bench congratulates Salvador Pérez on home run record

Former Cincinnati Red Johnny Bench took to Twitter Monday night to congratulate Kansas City Royal Salvador Pérez on breaking his record for home runs in a single season by a catcher. Pérez homered against Cleveland to give him 46 for the season. Bench held the record, hitting 45 in 1970....
