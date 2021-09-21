Salvador Perez sets MLB record for most home runs in a season by a catcher
Heading into the 2021 Major League Baseball regular season, I was disturbed beyond belief. The reason? I was extremely close of drafting Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez with the third pick in the 11th round of my MLB pool, but a fellow commissioner selected Perez with the eighth pick in the 10th round. The commissioner who goes by “Swat” won the regular season portion of our fantasy baseball pool by 10 games over his nearest competitor with Perez. I meanwhile, finished eighth and missed the playoffs. Furthermore, after complaining about not drafting Perez, our commissioner stated to me in a text, I would be just fine with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. My answer to Johnny at the time was, ‘absolutely not,’ and their seasons were not even close!www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0