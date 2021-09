Vladimir Munk was 95 years old when he made the journey to Auschwitz-Birkenau in January 2020 with Julie Canepa, Paul Frederick and Bruce Carlin.Canepa was playing music for the residents of the Lake Forest Senior Retirement community in Plattsburgh, NY when she met Munk. Munk never made it a point to tell people that he was a survivor of the Holocaust, but he did acknowledge it if it came up in conversation. His deep friendship with Canepa led to him sharing stories from his past and as she put it, “the writer in me was horrified and deeply moved.” With Munk’s consent, she wrote a seven-part series on The Sun Community News.

