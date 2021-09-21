Holiday Shoppers to Contend with Supply Chain Disruptions
Shoppers looking forward to this year’s holiday season should prepare for higher prices, shipping delays and even the unavailability of certain items. That’s because the global supply chain — the international production and distribution of goods and services — has been disrupted by a multitude of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing consumer demand, storms and a shortage of everything from shipping containers to employees.news.wttw.com
