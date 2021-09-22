CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Surveillance Video Catches Olney Drive-By Shooting That Killed 1, Injured 5

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XqGAB_0c3pm42v00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department has released surveillance video in Monday’s deadly drive-by shooting in Olney that killed one and injured five others.

The video shows scenes from the incident, which happened in the 1300 block of West Chew Avenue around 2 p.m. A silver Chrysler 300 is seen driving toward and away from where the shooting happened.

The video caught the moment when the person or persons inside the car opens fire. Different angles show people running, falling, and diving to the ground for cover.

Steven Jones, 26, of Fern Rock, died in the shooting.

A friend of Jones described the scene to CBS, noting her son and a young relative took cover along with many other children in the area.

“My son is only 9 years old and he had to get pushed out of the way,” she told Eyewitness News. “My niece is 8. She had to get pushed out of the way.”

Tuesday night, loved ones of Jones lit candles and spelled out his name with balloons in his memory.

The shooting is causing a war of words between Mayor Jim Kenney and Councilmember Cindy Bass about gun violence in the city.

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

