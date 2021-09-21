CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Analyzing Workers' Compensation Liability for COVID-19 Infections

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett, LLC issued the following announcement on Sept. 15. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, state legislatures across the country have acted to more clearly define how workers infected with COVID-19 in the course of their employment would be treated under state workers’ compensation laws. For example, the State of Illinois enacted HB 2445, which created a rebuttable presumption that essential workers who contracted COVID-19 did so in the course of their employment and would be entitled to workers’ compensation benefits.

