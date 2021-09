Two deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office are hospitalized after being seriously injured when their patrol car was struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday morning. The sheriff's department said the deputies were at a traffic stop along the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 east of Mountain Creek Parkway at about 9:34 a.m. when the driver of an extended cab Ford F-150 crashed into their vehicle.

