Thunder to require vaccines or negative COVID-19 tests for attendance

 7 days ago
Photo: Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports

Attendees of Oklahoma City Thunder basketball games at Paycom Center will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the game, the team announced Tuesday.

This policy will be in effect through at least Nov. 26, the team said. Protocols will be reviewed based on the status of the coronavirus in the state.

The Thunder were one of the few teams to not allow fans to attend games at any point during last season.

As of Sept. 21, the state of Oklahoma had seen a 26% increase in COVID-19 cases over the previous 14 days, according to the New York Times. However, hospitalizations were down by 11% over that same time period. The national average was a 4% increase in cases and an 8% decrease in hospitalizations.

Forty-seven percent of people in the state are fully vaccinated, according to NYT.

“As we continue to face serious health challenges from COVID-19, we must remain committed to protecting the health and safety of our community,” Thunder Chairman Clay Bennett said in a statement.

“While there are no perfect answers, our health experts tell us the vaccine has proven to be effective in slowing the spread of this virus, including the Delta variant. We feel the best option to help keep our community safe is to make sure those who attend our games have a reduced chance of contracting or spreading the virus.”

In the press release, the Thunder advised all fans to wear face masks while at games.

The NBA is expected to provide additional guidelines for fans who sit courtside.

