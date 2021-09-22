CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

How Success Happened for Aaron Levant, CEO of NTWRK

By Robert Tuchman
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Levant, CEO of the No. 1 livestream shopping app NTWRK, was born with a natural entrepreneurial drive. As a dyslexic high school drop-out and bold innovator, the Los Angeles-born Levant knew early on that he would forge his own path and write his own rules for achieving success. His early endeavors included publishing and selling a car zine to his fourth-grade classmates and creating his first trade show in his teens — the first in a line of 30 brand events he would help launch.

www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Andrea O’Donnell Steps Down as Deckers Fashion Lifestyle President + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Sept. 28, 2021: Deckers Brands‘ Andrea O’Donnell has stepped down from the position of president of fashion lifestyle to accept another opportunity, according to the company. CEO Dave Powers will assume the role in an interim basis, effective immediately. O’Donnell has held the position since 2016 and was instrumental in expanding Ugg’s business. “The Ugg brand, currently in its strongest position ever, continues to grow as a year-round global lifestyle brand...
BUSINESS
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Why is talent management essential in a business?

There is still the perception that undertaking is a personal task, but in reality it takes a team with many strengths and abilities to be successful, perhaps even superior to the skills of a team in a large company. For this reason, we must be aware of the importance of having a strategy to identify and manage the talent of your company, as well as having a financial and business plan, which are key aspects for the growth of the company; Well, if you don't have the right people, no matter how good the venture is, its future could be compromised.
SMALL BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Ntwrk Secures $50 Million In Funding

Livestream shopping platform Ntwrk raised $50 million led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management and luxury group Kering, including participation from LionTree Partners and Tenere Capital. They join previous investors Main Street Advisors—whose investors include Jimmy Iovine, Drake, LeBron James—and Live Nation, Foot Locker and others to accelerate its growth, market share and global footprint.
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

How to Prime Your Business for Success in 2021

The past couple of years have been challenging for many businesses, with the COVID-19 pandemic triggering one of the most globally impactful recessions in modern history. Now that the world is slowly returning to some sense of normalcy, though, many businesses finally have reasons for optimism. If you would like to ensure that your business rebounds from these difficult times in the best way possible, check out these four tips on how to prime your business for success in 2021.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Takashi Murakami
royalexaminer.com

How to become a successful entrepreneur

If you want to run your own company and become a successful businesswoman, here are some tips to help you achieve your goals. • Believe in yourself. Confidence in your abilities is crucial if you want to attract employees and investors who see the potential of your product or service. This will ensure you build a solid team around you.
SMALL BUSINESS
Inside the Magic

Disney CEO Now Gives Control to Consumers For Company Success

Today, Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek sat down with Brett Feldman, managing Director Goldman Sachs for the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, to discuss the company. One of the starting topics of conversation was how Disney was shockingly doing well throughout the pandemic while many other businesses were having difficulty. Of course, the Disney Parks have seen a downward spiral in attendance if we look at some of the months in 2020, but now as capacity is increasing, financial revenue in the parks is up!
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Ntwrk
unh.edu

A Firm's Success Can Depend On Its CEO's MIndset

For Assistant Professor of Finance ZhaoZhao He, earning Paul College's Outstanding Researcher of the Year Award in 2020 was all about hard work. “I didn’t have much of a social life,” she jokes. But after seeing her paper in a renowned research journal and earning this prestigious award just six years after earning her Ph.D., she knows it was worth it. He holds the Virginia Paul Dee Professorship of Finance at Paul College, and her current research focuses on empirical corporate finance with specializations in corporate cash policy, innovation, labor mobility, and product market interactions.
DURHAM, NH
Harvard Health

How the Best Boards Approach CEO Succession Planning

Maria Castañón Moats is Leader and Paul DeNicola is Principal at the Governance Insights Center, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. This post is based on their PwC memorandum. Many boards aren’t fully prepared for CEO departures despite succession planning being one of their primary responsibilities. If we’ve learned anything during the pandemic, it’s that anything can happen. There are important steps directors can take to be better prepared for both planned departures and the unexpected.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Tommy Hilfiger Launches ‘Pass the Mic’ Fall Campaign

Inspirational messages of hope and change are at the core of Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2021 campaign. Entitled “Pass the Mic,” the campaign features a diverse group of young influencers making a difference around the world and prompts them to share a piece of insight that drives them toward the future before “passing the mic” to consumers to do the same. The brand initiated the global conversation by tapping award-winning actress, producer and Harvard University student Yara Shahidi, Grammy-winning singer and Emmy-nominated actor Anthony Ramos, multi-platinum rapper Jack Harlow, singer songwriter Wizkid, Korean actor Kim Soo-Hyun and internationally acclaimed DJ Cassidy. The influencers...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Axios

Livestream shopping platform NTWRK raises $50 million

NTWRK, a livestream shopping platform, has raised $50 million in a new funding round, bringing its total amount raised to $60 million, the company said Thursday. Why it matters: The pandemic dramatically expedited the shift to e-commerce, further increasing the opportunity for platforms like NTWRK to capitalize on growing trends, like live video shopping.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Adidas
The Independent

After 'Verzuz' series success, Timbaland creates Beatclub

Timbaland paved his own way as a hit-making producer for elite acts like Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z but now he’s creating a lane for aspiring music creators to collaborate with the industry’s biggest performers. While his uber-successful “Verzuz” series with Swizz Beatz remains popular, Timbaland steps into a new venture called Beatclub, an online beat-selling marketplace. It’s a digital platform for music makers to connect with musicians, producers, songwriters, music publishers and record labels. Through Beatclub, Timbaland looks to become a liaison between the unknown and the very well-known.“I know what it’s like being a kid sitting in...
MUSIC
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Stop Focusing on Work-Life Balance If You Want to Be Successful

A quick Google search about important aspects of the workplace will result in many experts emphasizing the significance of a work-life balance. Most of us have heard that maintaining a work-life balance comes with a myriad of health and productivity-related benefits: stress reduction, burnout prevention and more. Sure, if you...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Keys to having a value creation mindset

To understand a bit about some of the changes that have occurred in business in recent years, just take a walk down the cereal aisle at the supermarket. What a few years ago was limited to brands (with their associated characters), flavors, shapes and colors established and positioned in the market, today it has diversified in an important way to meet, from the needs and pains of the market, to regulation valid. And, if something is a fact, it is that we live in a time when it is difficult to differentiate ourselves from an increasingly aggressive competition and in times when any type of information is a click away, which adds to a increasingly informed, involved and demanding consumer.
ECONOMY
Norwalk Hour

How to Pull Off the Most Successful Reorganization Possible

"Reorganization" can be a word that inspires dread — spreading fear and anxiety throughout your workforce — but it doesn't have to be that way. Reorganization is a natural part of a company's lifecycle and shows a commitment to improvement. Unfortunately, most mid-level to senior members on your team have likely been through a negative reorganization. It's time to reverse the stigma and help our teams approach reorganization with excitement.
ECONOMY
ktbb.com

How the definition of success has changed in COVID fight

(NEW YORK) -- In the early days of the pandemic, experts kept a close watch on the number of new cases -- one of the key metrics signaling success or failure of public health measures. But with new variants leading to more frequent breakthrough infections, mild COVID-19 cases will likely still persist, even if every person in the country is fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AccountingWEB

How Small Firms Can Live the Succession Process

While succession planning in CPA firms has received a lot of attention – even to the level of anxiety – for a very long time, not enough firms have figured it all out. In fact, according to the 2020 Rosenberg Survey, only a little more than half of the firms surveyed of all sizes had a written, approved succession plan in place. That percentage is far lower in smaller firms.
SMALL BUSINESS
mainebiz.biz

How to establish a succession plan — and plan a successful future

While 96% of business owners agree it's important to have an exit strategy, experts say only 13% have a current written plan in place — leaving too much unknown for what comes next. It’s time to dive deep into succession planning. We’ll uncover identifying readiness, finding prospective buyers, making your...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy