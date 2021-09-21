CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

New Bill Adds Hurdles To Solar Development And Stirs Up Controversy In Ohio

By Chris Welter
ideastream.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a bill that recently passed in Ohio that has stirred up a lot of controversy around renewable energy development. Senate Bill 52 (SB52) requires all future utility-scale solar and wind farms in Ohio to be approved by county commissioners in addition to the state's power siting board. It also gives county commissioners the power to restrict certain areas in their counties from renewable energy development.

www.ideastream.org

Comments / 1

Related
myfox28columbus.com

Sponsors of Ohio's controversial abortion bill make case for bill in committee

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The two Republican Senators sponsoring Ohio's Senate Bill 123 went before the Health Committee Wednesday to plead their case. They're calling the bill "The Human Life Protection Act," and it would ban all abortions in Ohio if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, including abortions performed before a fetal heartbeat is detected.
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

Ohio House Republicans debut new anti-vaccine mandate bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House Republicans have introduced a bill putting limits on employers’ ability to require that employees receive the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment. The bill assigned to the House Health Committee would allow public and private employees to secure exemptions from mandated coronavirus vaccinations for...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

After controversial anti-vaxx bill, Ohio House GOP unveils coronavirus vaccine bill that allows employer, school mandates but also exemptions

COLUMBUS, Ohio - An Ohio House bill introduced - and advanced - Tuesday afternoon would allow schools and employers to mandate vaccines, but would allow exemptions for people who have already had the virus, have medical conditions that would make vaccination hazardous, or have religious objections to vaccination. House Bill...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
ideastream.org

New Vaccination Scholarship Incentives Announced By Ohio Gov. DeWine

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new round of vaccination incentive programs Thursday, although it is not clear if other incentives offered earlier this year increased vaccination rates. Younger Ohioans could receive up to $100,000 as part of a new scholarship vaccination incentive from the Ohio Department of Health. The...
OHIO STATE
pointandshoreland.com

Department of Development launches new webpage to support Ohio businesses

The Ohio Department of Development and Tourism-Ohio are launching a new webpage to highlight products made in Ohio. The page lists nearly 800 companies in categories such as apparel, snack foods, coffee, decor and furniture. “We work every day to support Ohio’s business community, especially our small businesses,” said Lydia...
OHIO STATE
Patriot Ledger

Official state dinosaur bill leaps over first hurdle

Legislation establishing the Podokesaurus holyokensis as the official dinosaur of Massachusetts cleared its first committee Tuesday and the lawmaker behind the effort hopes the forward movement will help teach onlookers about the legislative process. Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis, the lead sponsor of the bill, has been using the effort to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Solar Panels#Solar Projects#Senate#Republicans#Sb52#The Tecumseh Land Trust#The Board Of Directors#Canadian#Sierra Club Chapter#House#Report For America
Farm and Dairy

Ohio school district’s solar array now home to new farm

The term “farm” is often used to describe fields of solar photovoltaic panels, although there are usually no animals or crops being raised within the racking, wiring and panels. For one school district in southern Ohio, its solar array became just that — a farm. The 1.2 megawatt solar photovoltaic...
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Bill Could Offer Fix For Substitute Teacher Shortage In Ohio Schools

Ohio schools are not just suffering with a bus driver shortage, but also a shortfall of substitute teachers. State lawmakers are considering a bill that schools hope will relieve that, at least in the short term. Danny Holbrook has been a juvenile probation officer and a school social worker. Last...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Ohio Capital Journal

Proposed Ohio abortion bills would impose new mandates, spread misinformation

Returning from summer break, the Ohio legislature could review two GOP-led pieces of legislation that would place health mandates on patients considering abortions. One of the bills, recently introduced by state Rep. Jennifer Gross, would require physicians to dictate the results of a mandated ultrasound and also provide information about a link between breast cancer […] The post Proposed Ohio abortion bills would impose new mandates, spread misinformation appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Vaccine bill hits detour

A fast-moving plan to give Ohioans more ways to avoid a coronavirus vaccine mandate at work hit a detour Wednesday that, rather than passing in the Ohio House, sent it back to committee for further fine-tuning. House Bill 435 was unveiled Tuesday at the Statehouse and won passage in the Ohio House Health Committee. It was scheduled for a vote of the full House Wednesday but was pulled from the agenda and pushed back to committee for changes.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy