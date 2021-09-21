New Bill Adds Hurdles To Solar Development And Stirs Up Controversy In Ohio
There is a bill that recently passed in Ohio that has stirred up a lot of controversy around renewable energy development. Senate Bill 52 (SB52) requires all future utility-scale solar and wind farms in Ohio to be approved by county commissioners in addition to the state's power siting board. It also gives county commissioners the power to restrict certain areas in their counties from renewable energy development.www.ideastream.org
