The Atlanta Braves successfully wrapped up a 10-day road trip with a 4-3 win Sunday against the San Diego Padres. The Braves have won three straight games and completed a 7-4 trip western road trip. Atlanta began their stay in San Diego with a 6-5 loss in the suspended game that was originally scheduled for late July at Truist Park. They went on to sweep the next three games highlighted by a complete game shutout by Max Fried along with two hard fought contests. Atlanta overcame deficits of 3-0 and 7-3 to win 10-8 on Saturday. They held on for a 4-3 victory Sunday as Will Smith worked out of a bases loaded jam in the ninth.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO