24 W 30th St, Richmond City, VA 23225

Welcome to 24 W. 30th Street! The home features a brand new roof, 3 bedrooms and a bath and a half. The oversized lot is fenced for your pet to enjoy and there's off street parking in the back alley. A great starter home with the shed to store your tools in, it is close to downtown Richmond, Brown's Island, VCU, Forest Hill park, restaurants and entertainment. Home features a heat pump cooling and heating, many upgrades and a nice front porch! All appliances convey "as- is". Note that all photos with furnishings are to show how the home can look when furnished. No furnishings are included in the sale.