You can tour this fall’s color on scenic bus tour

On September 8 and 14, a group of residents from the Highlands at Pittsford toured Brockport’s historic village. Sue Savard (at right) and Dan Burns conducted the tours, which highlighted the village’s churches, theater, schools, homes, and early inhabitants. At each stop along the way, the tour guides wove together seldom-heard snippets of history from the building of the Erie Canal to the expansion of the college. No visit to Brockport would be complete without a tour of the Morgan Manning house conducted by Rozenn Bailleul-LeSuer and Gordon Fox. Adding to the experience, participants enjoyed Welcome to Brockport cookies made by Margaret Burns. At the end of their visit, participants expressed a new appreciation of Brockport’s history and finished off their tour with lunch at 58 Main BBQ & Brew.

BROCKPORT, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO