The Warrior Memorial Ride raised $29,165 this year. It was the biggest turnout in the motorcycle ride’s 10 years, according to JJ Giddings, one of the organizers. The ride is dedicated to the memory of U.S. Marine Cpl. Zachary Reiff and all other veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Reiff, of Preston, died Nov. 21, 2011, when he was 22 years old from wounds sustained in Sangin District, Helmand Province, Afghanistan.