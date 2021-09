A benefit for Cindy Benhart is set for 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, at The Timber Center, 1005 E. Platt St., in Maquoketa. Benhart was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon, brain and lung cancer in May. She has had to take time off from her long-time job at Gassers. Her husband, Larry, also has had to take time off from his job at PMW to take her to treatments in the Quad Cities.