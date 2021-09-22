CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: How Tesla’s FSD Beta Interacts With Pedestrians & Cyclists﻿

By Johnna Crider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTuber ElonX-net has shared a compilation of several videos submitted by Tesla FSD Beta testers that demonstrate how the software interacts with pedestrians and cyclists. This is the second installment in a series that highlights some of the most interesting moments captured by Tesla’s FSD Beta testers. The goal of the channel is to document improvements of the software over time while taking note of issues that the AI needs to solve.

