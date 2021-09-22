CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Basques pledge to maintain their traditions even as immigrant generation passes

By Robert Price
KGET 17
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s high noon on a weekday in east Bakersfield, and as usual, Woolgrowers is packed. Customers aren’t here just for the cuisine, although that’s obviously a huge part of it. If you’ve ever been a regular at one of the city’s handful of Basque restaurants, you know it’s the camaraderie, the familiarity, the tradition. Things, when you really think about it, define the Basques of Kern County in general. How else to explain how, in a metro area of more than 800 thousand, self-identified Basques make up only a little over one thousand. But Basques’ history is to a great extent Bakersfield’s history. They’ve been here since at least 1893, the year the Noriega Hotel opened its doors on Sumner Street.

www.kget.com

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

Community Policy