Making memories with my grandchildren is one of the most precious things in my life. This past weekend I got to do just that. It is a tradition that the kids go with me to pick out pumpkins to decorate around the house. We went to Unique Furnishings and Garden Center. Pat and Janie Patton could not have been more patient and helpful as the kids took up a lot of their time picking out their pumpkins.

