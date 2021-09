The Governor has mandated every person who works in Healthcare to get the COVID vaccine without any regard for their natural immunity or religious beliefs. Where are the studies and data to back up this mandate? Do they have research to show the impact of the vaccine on people who were previously infected with COVID 19? Natural immunity is being considered by other countries in place of vaccination, but not here. I would like to see documentation from studies showing that it’s 100% safe to receive the vaccine after having COVID. Otherwise the citizens of this state (country) need to have the option to be tested for antibodies prior to being vaccinated.

