How federal vaccine mandates affect Idaho education

By BLAKE JONES Idaho Education News
Post Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff of at least two schools and a baker’s dozen Head Start programs in Idaho will be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, per a new federal mandate. President Joe Biden recently announced vaccine mandates for big businesses, rousing fierce political ire from Idaho’s Republican leadership. But the requirements for private companies — which have drawn threats of legal action from Gov. Brad Little and a failed attempt to reconvene the Legislature from House conservatives — have captured more attention than some lesser-known implications for Idaho education. Businesses with more than 100 employees must either mandate coronavirus jabs for all staff, or test staff members weekly, according to the Associated Press. But employees of federally run schools as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs must also get the vaccine, and weekly testing won’t be an alternative option.

Idaho Statesman

Sandpoint mayor: We wouldn’t need a federal vaccine order if Idaho governor would act

The COVID surge in North Idaho is dire, and we desperately need Idaho Gov. Brad Little to act. The Panhandle Health District is reporting 300 cases per day and expects daily cases to increase. In the district, 439 have already died with another nine just last weekend. Our hospitals are full and have been authorized to ration care. I fear for the community members I represent. If someone needs emergency medical attention, will they get it? How many more people will die?
IDAHO STATE
Health

Idaho Nurse Dies of COVID—And Her Family Blames 'Misinformation' for Convincing Her Not to Get Vaccinated

An unvaccinated nurse in Idaho has died of COVID-19, leaving behind special needs twins. Natalie Rise was just 46 when she died on August 22. Her brother says that Rise refused to get vaccinated, even when her mother was put into a coma from COVID-19. "She was telling me not to get vaccinated," Daryl Rise told CNN. "I think it was from misinformation, I think it was falling into negative social media and bloggers, YouTubers."
IDAHO STATE
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

West Virginia governor warns of ‘terrible, terrible carnage’ as US passes 40 million Covid cases

The US has a case of long Covid, having now topped more than 40 million known cases, more than the population of the whole state of California. Leaders across the country — and the political spectrum — are urging people to get vaccinated to stop what one governor called “terrible, terrible carnage.”“We’ve got a really big time situation in West Virginia. Rights or no rights, you need to really get vaccinated. You need to give to your neighbours, I know you’re loving, caring people. We’ve got to do this,” West Virginia governor Jim Justice said on Monday, after reading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Is Jay Inslee Planning to Invade Idaho?

Remember, COVID got its first foothold in the Northwest near Seattle. In nursing homes and it spread like wildfire. As the State of Washington failed with containment, it soon reached Idaho. Brought in some cases to Ketchum by tourists from Seattle. Now it looks like Washington Governor Jay Inslee is ready to open a can of whoop-ass on us because some Delta variant patients are showing up at Spokane hospitals. Is he planning on turning sick people away? Remember as well, this man values trees, salmon and snails more than human beings!
IDAHO STATE
Person
Joe Biden
97 Rock

Governor Inslee ‘Massively Frustrated’ and ‘Angry’ with Idaho COVID Patients

Governor Inslee says he is extremely frustrated and has anxiety over the impact on Washington state hospitals due to the rising rates of people in Idaho not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. He recently appeared on MSNBC and spoke with anchor Geoff Bennett to discuss what he wishes the Governor of Idaho would do to stop the flow of COVID-19 patients coming to Washington to 'clog up my hospitals."
IDAHO STATE
Argus Observer Online

Health-care giants pause vaccine mandate for Idaho facilities

ONTARIO — More than two months after Saint Alphonsus and St. Lukes announced mandates for employees within their respective health systems to be vaccinated against COVID-19, provide a medical or religious exemption against doing so or lose their jobs, a pause on those mandates has been put in place for their respective Idaho facilities. The reason: a crush of COVID patients impacting the entire state of Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Statesman

A letter to Gov. Little from my Boise hospital bed: Take a stronger stand on vaccines

I am writing this from my hospital room at St. Luke’s main hospital in Boise. I am here because I had colorectal cancer surgery due to a diagnosis from a colonoscopy. This surgery was necessary and urgent, as was, it turns out, the colonoscopy. Luckily for me, it wasn’t postponed because of the hospital being filled with unvaccinated COVID patients.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Governor Brad Little speaks on state of COVID-19 in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In recent weeks, coronavirus cases have once again risen in Idaho, leading to overwhelmed hospitals and school closures. Governor Brad Little spoke to KMVT about the state of COVID-19 in Idaho and what he has to say to frustrated residents. “What is absolutely certain today, may...
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

“We are the stopgap for ineffective Covid practices in Idaho”; Washington border hospitals say they feel in crisis

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s a stark difference between Washington and Idaho Covid-19 as the latest Covid surge is becoming an ethical challenge. The impact of varying pandemic responses are falling on border communities, according to the Washington State Hospital Association. “For our eastern Washington hospitals, Idaho is really challenging,” Washington...
IDAHO STATE
The Spokesman-Review

Hundreds of state troopers among the thousands of Washington state employees who want exemptions to Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA – Thousands of state employees, including hundreds of state troopers and prison guards, are seeking exemptions from Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccination mandate. The deadline for full vaccination is Oct. 18, and so far about 8% of state workers have put in exemption requests. The issue is divisive, as state employee unions bargain its effects and some workers hope to resolve the issue by filing a lawsuit claiming the governor exceeded his authority and violated their constitutional rights when he ordered most employees to get the shot.
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho State Journal

SOUTHEAST IDAHO SHATTERS RECORD FOR ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES

POCATELLO — There are currently more active COVID-19 cases in Bannock County alone than there were throughout all of Southeastern Idaho Public Health District's eight-county service area at the previous height of the pandemic, public health officials confirmed Friday. Public health records show there were 1,250 active cases within the...
IDAHO STATE

