Navajo Nation reports 36 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
7 days ago
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 36 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 33,548 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remained at 1,431.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the FDA having granted emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for some Americans, health officials on Tuesday say that already 54,209 Minnesotans have had a third COVID vaccine shot.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, there are an additional 6,203 virus cases and 11 more deaths since Monday’s update. The state’s total positive cases have risen to 706,158 since the pandemic began, with 8,109 deaths attributed to the virus.
Meanwhile, the latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate has notched down to 6.6%, as reported Tuesday. The positivity rate, which went as far...
Michigan health officials say the change in the definition of a school outbreak was done to align with national standards. | Anthony Lanzilote for Chalkbeat. School-related COVID outbreaks are increasing in Michigan but you might not know that by looking at the data.
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 12,223 new coronavirus cases and 87 additional deaths over the past three days.
This brings the statewide total to 1,415,049 cases and 29,151 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,691 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 660 in ICUs.
The state says 12,706,667 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,195,256 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 68.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded...
It has now been 41 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of September 26, the U.S. has sent 471,814,235 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 143.7% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
Nearly 80,000 New Yorkers who have tested positive for COVID-19 are fully vaccinated. Breakthrough cases reported to the New York State Health Department were 78,416, as of September 20, 2021, according to Governor Kathy Hochul's COVID-19 update,. The breakthrough data shows that as of September 20, 2021, the New York...
The Upper Thumb reported the most new confirmed COVID cases in several weeks Monday, hitting the triple digits with 101 new cases. The totals represent new cases over the three-day period from the last report Friday to Monday. The spike is led by Tuscola County, which reported more than half of the new cases.
On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Dr. Joseph Ladapo will be the state's new surgeon general and secretary of the state's health department. "Joe has had a remarkable academic and medical career," DeSantis said at a news conference. "We feel that Joe is just the right guy for the job."
"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
The CDC is looking into the possibility that the first COVID deaths in the United States occurred in these states. As part of its investigation into the virus’s origins in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into four deaths from January 2020 that may be linked to the first COVID-19 deaths in the country.
As we begin the slow transition from summer to fall, COVID cases continue to rise across the country. But while numbers in some states are surging, cases in other states are beginning to plateau or even fall. Nevertheless, the U.S. as a whole is reporting almost as many COVID-related hospitalizations as it was during last winter's peak, before there was a highly effective vaccine available to everyone 12 and older. As the Delta variant continues to circulate, experts predict that states with the highest number of cases will improve, while those that have yet to experience a surge may be the next to see their numbers rise.
The racial gap in the United States' Covid vaccination campaign has been eliminated while the partisan divide continues to loom large, according to a highly-cited survey published Tuesday.
The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) Covid Vaccine Monitor, which conducted a nationally representative phone poll of 1,500 people, found that "similar shares of adults now report being vaccinated across racial and ethnic groups."
More than seven in ten (72 percent) of adults reported receiving one or more doses to KFF researchers who called them September 13-22, roughly tracking with official figures provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for that time.
This included 71 percent of white adults, 70 percent of Black adults, and 73 percent of Hispanic adults.
Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
This year, you probably assumed there would be no more deadly diseases. But, unfortunately, that's not the case. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a deadly virus is rapidly spreading throughout several American states. Sadly, Oklahoma is one of them. Quoting a statement:
More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly 200 Minnesota health workers are suing their employers to block a pending requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk getting fired. The lawsuit was filed in federal court late Monday against federal officials and about 20 providers that operate hospitals and clinics across Minnesota....
