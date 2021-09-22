Horror Icon Cassandra Peterson Comes Out In New Elvira Memoir
Today is now a holy day for queer goths everywhere as Cassandra Peterson's memoir, "Yours Cruelly, Elvira," was released, and in doing so, Peterson came out to the world by disclosing her nearly two decades long relationship with Teresa "T" Wierson. While Peterson hasn't disclosed how she identifies or if she even subscribes to any specific queer identity, this is a banner day for an already queer icon who we now know has been "one of us" all along.www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 0