Why anti-vaxxers are twisting the facts behind the Chantix recall
When the smoking cessation medication, Chantix, was trending on Twitter Monday, it quickly became apparent that it wasn’t just because the manufacturer had recalled it. Yes, the recall of the drug (generic name: varenicline) was making headlines, but many were using those headlines to make a different point: arguing that the recall reinforces the idea that you can’t trust the safety of medications. Specifically, some argued, the recall meant you can’t trust the Covid-19 vaccine.www.inverse.com
Comments / 11