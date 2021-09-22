On 10th Anniversary Of R.E.M.’s Breakup, Michael Stipe Declares “We Will Never Reunite”

In September of 1979, a collective of rock stars who called themselves Musicians United For Safe Energy, or MUSE, organized a series of concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York. At the time, Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band had just finished its Darkness On The Edge Of Town tour, and they were getting to work on The River. A couple of months later, that collective released a triple-LP live compilation of recordings from those shows, but Springsteen only had one song on that. (Springsteen’s version of “Detroit Medley” from that album was actually his first commercially available live recording.) But today, Springsteen announced plans for a full double-LP live album and concert movie from those 1979 No Nukes shows.

