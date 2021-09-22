CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

On 10th Anniversary Of R.E.M.’s Breakup, Michael Stipe Declares “We Will Never Reunite”

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 21 may be a great day for Earth Wind & Fire fans, but for R.E.M. fans it kinda sucks. Ten years ago today, the band announced that they were calling it a day. And on this Sept. 21, Michael Stipe insisted that the breakup was permanent. At the end...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Kings Of Leon, Prince, & More At Ohana Fest

Eddie Vedder curates Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, and he headlines pretty much every year. This year, he’s headlining solo and with the rest of Pearl Jam. And when last night’s scheduled headliners Kings Of Leon had to cancel at the last minute after their mother died, Vedder ended up filling in with another headlining set.
DANA POINT, CA
audacy.com

Michael Stipe shuts down R.E.M reunion rumors

With so many bands reuniting over the last few years, fans have begun to think nothing can stop a group from getting back together. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out our all-new exclusive stations curated for fans, by fans. Now, with rumors swirling about multiple...
MUSIC
Classic Rock 96.1

R.E.M.: 10 Years After the Breakup

When R.E.M. broke up in 2011, the band made it clear it was done. “As lifelong friends and coconspirators, we have decided to call it a day as a band,” the Athens, Ga., group said in an official statement announcing the split. “We walk away with a great sense of gratitude, of finality, and of astonishment at all we have accomplished.”
MUSIC
The FADER

Fugees reunite for The Score anniversary tour

Fugees have reformed for a world tour, set to kick off later this year. The group, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, have not performed together for 15 years and this run of shows will be their first international tour in 25 years. The shows will mark the 25th anniversary of the group's 1996 album, The Score.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Stipe
thebrag.com

Michael Stipe doesn’t want us holding out hope for an R.E.M. reunion

Bad news college rock fans because Michael Stipe doesn’t sound like he’s getting R.E.M. back together anytime soon. The band split in 2011 after 31 long years together. And exactly 10 years to the day of the breakup, lead singer Stipe decided to mark the occasion by quashing any notions of an R.E.M. reunion.
MUSIC
HuffingtonPost

Michael Stipe Gives The Skinny On R.E.M.'s Future

Michael Stipe’s take on the possibility of an R.E.M. reunion won’t make fans of the rock band shiny, happy people. The former frontman put it bluntly in an interview on WNYC’s “All of It” Tuesday: “We will never reunite.” (Listen to the segment at the 24:00 mark below.) Host Alison...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

R.E.M. confirm they'll never reunite for "tacky, money-grabbing" reunion tour

Michael Stipe has dismissed the prospect of R.E.M. getting back together for a reunion tour, describing the idea as "really tacky and probably money-grabbing". In conversation with radio station WNYC to discuss his contribution on the new Velvet Underground tribute compilation – which will see the likes of Sharon Van Etten, St.Vincent, Iggy Pop and more performing every song on The Velvet Underground & Nico album – Stipe issued his thoughts over a potential R.E.M. reunion. The frontman disregarded the idea – which was proposed in a Rolling Stone article from 2019 – as "wishful thinking".
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#R E M#Earth Wind Fire#Wnyc#Velvet Underground#Rolling Stone
101.9 KELO-FM

Michael Bublé celebrating 10th anniversary of ‘Christmas’ with deluxe box set

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — when Michael Bublé announces a deluxe edition of his massively successful album, Christmas. Michael is going all out for the 10th anniversary of the multi-platinum holiday album with the Super Deluxe Limited Edition Box Set, which features a bonus album with seven additional songs. They include the original song “The Christmas Sweater,” co-written by Michael, and a new rendition of “Let It Snow!” recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Pretenders at Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder kicked off his annual Ohana Festival Friday with a set filled with covers of songs by R.E.M., the Pretenders, and Prince, as well as his recent solo single “Long Way.” Kings of Leon were originally scheduled to headline Friday night at the Vedder-founded festival in Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach, but the Followill clan returned home to be with their ailing mother Betty Ann Murphy; she died Friday, the band revealed. Vedder served as the replacement headliner Friday — he’ll also headline Saturday night at the fest, with Pearl Jam playing Sunday — and the singer sent his condolences...
DANA POINT, CA
skiddle.com

R.E.M. by Stipe - The Definitive Tribute

Great place to watch a gig with a fab atmosphere. Would definitely go to this venue again. Really good night - the music was great and really friendly band. I love the Flowerpot as it is such a small intimate venue for live music. Well recommended.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Andy Shauf’s New Album Wilds

Just two days after announcing it, Andy Shauf has released his new album Wilds. Recorded around the same time as last year’s lovely The Neon Skyline, this latest release comprises nine songs that continue to demonstrate the Saskatchewan singer-songwriter’s knack for thoughtful narrative lyrics and immaculate retro folk-pop arrangements — but if you’ve heard advance singles “Jaywalking” and “Spanish On The Beach,” you already knew that.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Stereogum

Kanye West Hits The Studio With Post Malone & Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold

Kanye West, fresh off of Donda, is already back in the studio. And apparently he’s in there with Post Malone and Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold. Post Malone, noted “Flee Foxes” fan, was rocking out to the band’s “The Shrine / An Argument” in the clip, and Pecknold later shared a photo to his Instagram Story confirming that they were also together. (See above.)
MUSIC
Stereogum

Nirvana Announce 30th Anniversary Nevermind Reissue With Four Previously Unreleased Full Concert Recordings

The 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind is looming tomorrow — we celebrated by examining Kurt Cobain’s compositional genius — and today the surviving band members have announced their latest deluxe reissue of the album. In November, Geffen/UMe will re-release Nevermind in a variety of formats, ranging from single-disc CD and vinyl copies of the original tracklist to Super Deluxe Editions featuring 94 audio and video tracks.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Radiohead’s Eerie Video For Kid Amnesiae Single “If You Say The Word” Is Here

Radiohead will soon celebrate the 20th anniversaries of fraternal twin masterpieces Kid A and Amnesiac with a deluxe reissue titled KID A MNESIA. The package includes both albums plus Kid Amnesiae, a disc of newly unearthed recordings from those sessions. (Sadly, the only version of this reissue that also includes the era’s many iconic B-sides is Kid Amnesiette, the double-cassette format.)
MUSIC
Stereogum

Hear New Covers By Angel Olsen, S. Carey, & More On Jagjaguwar’s Join The Ritual Compilation

The esteemed big-indie label Jagjaguwar has spent all year celebrating its 25th anniversary with various projects, including ambitious and esoteric projects like Dilate Your Heart and This Is A Mindfulness Drill. Today, they’re releasing a covers compilation called Join The Ritual, which features some Jagjaguwar artists and friends covering bands that inspired label founder Darius Van Arman and partner Chris Swanson to get into the music business in the first place. We’ve heard Bruce Hornsby covering Dinosaur Jr. and Jamila Woods covering Tracy Chapman, and Join The Ritual also includes Angel Olsen taking on Smog, S. Carey covering Low, Nap Eyes doing Built To Spill, plus contributions from the Besnard Lakes, Cut Worms, Okay Kaya, and more. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Bruce Springsteen Announces The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts Vinyl And Film

In September of 1979, a collective of rock stars who called themselves Musicians United For Safe Energy, or MUSE, organized a series of concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York. At the time, Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band had just finished its Darkness On The Edge Of Town tour, and they were getting to work on The River. A couple of months later, that collective released a triple-LP live compilation of recordings from those shows, but Springsteen only had one song on that. (Springsteen’s version of “Detroit Medley” from that album was actually his first commercially available live recording.) But today, Springsteen announced plans for a full double-LP live album and concert movie from those 1979 No Nukes shows.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Courtney Love Explains Why “In Bloom” Should’ve Been The First Single From Nirvana’s Nevermind

Nirvana’s iconic album Nevermind turned 30 years old yesterday. In honor of the anniversary, Kurt Cobain’s widow Courtney Love spoke to the LA Times about the album. “I’ve never done an interview on Nevermind before, so in honor of its 30th anniversary, I spoke with Charles Cross and the LA Times – my hometown paper … about what that album meant and means to me,” she wrote on Instagram.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy