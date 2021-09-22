CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC releases Alabama's full schedule for 2022 season

By Griffin McVeigh
 7 days ago
Despite the 2021 season just getting underway, the SEC dropped the entire schedule for the 2022 season on Tuesday. We already knew who Alabama was going to play but not in what order.

As usual, six SEC West opponents are on tap, with Tennessee and Vanderbilt being the two East crossover games. The “cupcake” nonconference section will consist of Utah State and ULM in the month of September, then Austin Peay right before the Iron Bowl.

Texas is the most eye-popping opponent on the schedule. In the first of a home and home series, Alabama will travel to Austin for the first time in 100 years. And if you are a jersey matchup kind of person, the Crimson Tide in their all-whites against Texas’ burnt orange should be a fun one.

Markdown Steve Sarkisian as another assistant to go up against Nick Saban as well.

Here is Alabama’s full schedule for the 2022 season.

Sept. 3 - Utah State

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Utah State will make its second trip to Tuscaloosa to kickoff the 2022 season. Mike Shula’s squad hosted the Aggies back in 2004, getting a 48-17 victory.

Sept. 10 - at Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

At least, we think so. Nobody is quite sure exactly when Texas is going to officially join the SEC. It could be next season, it could be the 2025 season. A large buyout is required and the Longhorns will have to jump through some legal holes.

Alabama would have to scramble for another nonconference opponent if Texas joins next year. Unless the SEC wants to keep things in order and just have this be the conference’s opening game of the year.

Sept. 17- ULM

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t flinch, this is not 2007 anymore. Plus, Alabama got the huge ULM monkey off their back during the 2015 national championship season.

Sept. 17 will mark the fourth time the Warhawks make it to Tuscaloosa since 2006. A nice buffer between a road game against Texas and the beginning of SEC play.

Sept. 24 - Vanderbilt

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The last time Alabama and Vanderbilt faced off against each other, the legend of Tua Tagovailoa was born in a 56-0 blowout.

September will include two Group of Five teams, an FCS program, Texas, and the SEC’s bottom tier team. Yikes.

Oct. 1 - at Arkansas

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

In just year two, Sam Pittman has done a great job rebuilding the Arkansas program. Sept. 11’s matchup against Texas proved the Razorback faithful can show up for a big game as well.

Because of the 52-3 scoreline, it’s easy to forget Alabama’s offense struggled last year in Fayetteville with under 20,000 fans. Taking Arkansas lightly would be a huge mistake.

Oct. 8 - Texas A&M

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Jimbo Fisher is positioning Texas A&M to be a constant No. 2 threat in the SEC West. It’s been since 2012 since the Aggies have come out victorious but have inched closer every single year. Outside of the traditional rivalries, this could be the most important game on the schedule.

Oct. 15 - at Tennessee

Caitie McMekin/Pool via News Sentinel

Barring a massive upset this season, by the time the Third Saturday in October kicks off in 2022, it will have been 5,838 days since Tennessee beat Alabama. If you are only going to pack one thing to Knoxville, make it a cigar.

Oct. 22 - Mississippi State

AP Photo/John Amis

Mississippi State is tied with Tennessee as Alabama’s all-time most played opponent at 101. But, the Crimson Tide leads the series 82-16-3. 2006 was the last time the Bulldogs won on the road.

Oct. 29 - BYE

The traditional open week before facing LSU stays in place. A hard reset will be needed as well.

Nov. 5 - at LSU

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Judging how the SEC on CBS works, pencil this in for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Alabama has had success in Death Valley, winning the past five on the road. They will try to make it six the first weekend of November.

Nov. 12 - at Ole Miss

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 12 will be the latest Alabama and Ole Miss regular season match-up against each other since the 1915 season. Lane Kiffin probably wishes the home game was happening this season but a late-season game at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in 2022 will have to do.

Nov. 19 - Austin Peay

The Leaf-Chronicle

When Austin Peay travels to Tuscaloosa in late November, it will mark the first meeting between the two programs.

Nov. 26 - Auburn

Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

Technically, Nick Saban is a career 5-1 against Auburn at Bryant Denny Stadium. The 2020 matchup saw the head coach sidelined due to COVID-19 although Alabama picked up the victory.

Not many words are needed. It’s the Iron Bowl. Somehow, someway, the game always delivers.

CBS Sports

SEC college football picks, odds in Week 4: Texas A&M handles Arkansas, LSU gets revenge vs. Mississippi State

Week 4 of the college football season is when things really get going in the SEC. There are six conference games, including a big-time battle between No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arkansas in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The Aggies have fought through a massive early-season injury to starting quarterback Haynes King to move to 3-0 for the first time under coach Jimbo Fisher. The Razorbacks have been a pleasant surprise, throttling Texas two weeks ago and dispatching of Georgia Southern with relative ease last week.
ARKANSAS STATE
AP

Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
NFL
Yardbarker

Nick Saban says Bryce Young nearly gave him a heart attack

Nick Saban was surprisingly pleased on Saturday even though his Alabama Crimson Tide barely pulled out a win at Florida. The Tide led 21-3 in the first quarter and 28-16 in the third quarter, but they allowed Florida back into the game and barely won 31-29. They had some issues with the play clock late in the game, and Saban says those moments played with his emotions.
NFL
247Sports

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson calls relationship with head coach Sam Pittman 'awesome'

If some were still hesitant to get behind Sam Pittman as the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, they are likely now bought in after Saturday’s big win. The Razrobacks knocked off then-No. 15 Texas at Razorback Stadium and are now looking to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2016 in Pittman’s second season. On The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson described Pittman’s relationship with the team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ohio State LB quits the team to enter transfer portal

Ohio State football player Dallas Gant has officially entered his name into the transfer portal. Things have been better for the Ohio State football program, as senior linebacker Dallas Gant has entered the transfer portal after playing in all three games for the Buckeyes this season. Gant may have been...
OHIO STATE
swark.today

Arkansas vs. Georgia kickoff time

FAYETTEVILLE – National television will continue chronicling the Arkansas Razorbacks’ gauntlet through the SEC. The 16th-ranked Razorbacks Oct. 2 SEC game with the nationally No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs kicks off at 11 a.m. (CDT) on ESPN at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. it was announced Monday. This Saturday the 3-0...
ARKANSAS STATE
