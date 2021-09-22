Sidney Powell Claims Democrats Murdered Kelly Loeffler’s Aide To Cover Up Georgia Voter Fraud: ‘Pure Evil’
Attorney Sidney Powell, who has claimed the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump in a rigged election, now says Democrats have committed murder to cover it up. Appearing last week on far-right preacher Andrew Wommack’s Gospel Truth TV, Powell alleged that a staffer to then-Senator Kelly Loeffler had been murdered. That staffer, Harrison Deal, 20, was killed in December after his vehicle was involved in a multi-vehicle accident.www.mediaite.com
