Georgia State

Sidney Powell Claims Democrats Murdered Kelly Loeffler’s Aide To Cover Up Georgia Voter Fraud: ‘Pure Evil’

By Michael Luciano
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney Sidney Powell, who has claimed the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump in a rigged election, now says Democrats have committed murder to cover it up. Appearing last week on far-right preacher Andrew Wommack’s Gospel Truth TV, Powell alleged that a staffer to then-Senator Kelly Loeffler had been murdered. That staffer, Harrison Deal, 20, was killed in December after his vehicle was involved in a multi-vehicle accident.

Janice Childress
6d ago

Womack and Powell, Texas knows from back in Perry days. Powell's false spewing needs a legal muzzle. Attorneys have sworn ethics and rules to abide by. Publically pull her Licence. Just like the judge partially did by Rudy Goulianni.

Laurie-Ann Labrecque
6d ago

Oh, yes a multi vehicle accident, was all part of a Conspiracy between the drivers involved. They wrecked their vehicles and suffered injuries, just to kill a political staffer. Just when I thought you would back up in a cave.

v.ertigo
5d ago

nut case a good example of why you should have planned Parenthood and not a accident like this

