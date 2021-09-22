CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Idol Performs 'Bitter Taste' & More At iHeartRadio ICONS Event

By Emily Lee
 7 days ago
Billy Idol performed songs off his album 'The Roadside' during his exclusive iHeartRadio ICONs show.

at40.com

Billy Idol To Celebrate 'The Roadside' During iHeartRadio ICONS Event

Billy Idol is about to release his brand new EP, The Roadside, on September 17th, and just a few days later, the rock and roll legend is celebrating his new music during his exclusive iHeartRadio ICONs show. The Roadside EP follows Idol's 2014 album Kings & Queens of the Underground,...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Billy Idol Leaves Some Things Behind on ‘The Roadside’

It’s 1990, and Billy Idol is living a semi-charmed life. Ready to release his fourth album, Charmed Life, which would later go platinum, and lead single “Cradle of Love” reaching the number two spot on the charts, musically, Idol was impenetrable entering the ’90s, all while coming “back to life” following a near-death experience. Recovering from a motorcycle accident earlier that year, which left him with a fractured forearm and nearly cost him his right leg, the event continued to haunt Idol for decades and is one he comes to better terms with on new EP The Roadside (Dark Horse Records).
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Hayworth
Person
Steve Stevens
Person
Billy Idol
Person
Jim Kerr
Person
Butch Walker
PopMatters

Is Billy Idol Still Vital?

During MTV’s salad days, synth bands like Duran Duran and the Human League presented an accessible, poppy version of Kraftwerk and Berlin-era David Bowie and found massive commercial success. Prince essentially did the same thing with funk, gifting us a glossier, sexier version of P-Funk and Rick James. Meanwhile, Joan Jett, Adam Ant, and Billy Idol were following a similar formula, chewing up the sounds and fashions of first-generation punk rock and spitting out something ready for the Top 40.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Billy Idol set for iHeartRadio ICONS livestream

Event will feature an intimate performance by Idol and his band. Billy Idol is the subject of a new iHeartRadio exclusive series. iHeartRadio ICONS: Billy Idol is an exclusive concert on Tuesday, September 21st at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. Hosted by Jim Kerr, the event will feature an intimate live performance and interview from Idol at the iHeartRadio Theater NYC.
MUSIC
Stereogum

We’ve Got A File On You: Billy Idol

We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc. In the grand scheme of pop history, Billy Idol is a curious character. After his ’70s punk origins, he achieved...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Billy Idol Streaming New EP 'The Roadside'

(hennemusic) Billy Idol is streaming his newly-available EP, "The Roadside", in sync with its release on September 17. Introduced with the lead single, "Bitter Taste", the rocker's first new release in nearly seven years was produced by Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer) and features his longtime lead guitarist and co-writer Steve Stevens.
MUSIC
wvli927.com

Billy Idol Still Haunted By 1990 Motorcycle Accident

Billy Idol drew upon his near career-ending 1990 motorcycle accident for his new track, “Bitter Taste.” Idol has just released a new EP, titled, The Roadside, via George Harrison's resurrected Dark Horse Records imprint. While chatting with Forbes, Idol spoke about recalling the accident that almost cost the rocker his...
MUSIC
NME

Billy Idol announces UK arena tour with The Go-Go’s

Billy Idol has announced details of his UK arena tour next summer and confirmed that The Go-Go’s will support him on all of the dates. Idol’s ‘Roadside Tour 2022’ will feature “new music, a stack of timeless classics and his long-time lead guitarist and collaborator Steve Stevens”, according to a press release.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Sea.Hear.Now 2021 Day 2: Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Idol, Orville Peck, more

After kicking off on Saturday, the 2021 edition of Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now Fest continued on Sunday (9/19). Smashing Pumpkins were the night's headliners, and their setlist, which you can see below, was identical to the one they did at Riot Fest on Friday night. It included plenty of classics -- "Today," "Cherub Rock," "1979," "Disarm," "Tonight, Tonight" -- along with some songs off their most recent album, 2020's Cyr.
MUSIC
Celebrities
