Pieper James is getting help from Rachael Kirkconnell after Bachelor in Paradise backlash

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bachelor Season 25 winner Rachael Kirkconnell is compelled to be there for her former co-star, Pieper James, amid the backlash she’s facing from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Rachael Kirkconnell was public enemy number one in the eyes of the franchise and it seems that Pieper has taken her...

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 1

