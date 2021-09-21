NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Has Broken Down Significantly

The NASDAQ 100 has broken down significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday, to slice through the 50 day EMA and approached the 14,800 region. If we break down below that level, then it is likely that we go looking towards the 14,500 level again. The 50 day EMA been sliced through of course is a negative turn of events, and you should also pay close attention to the fact that we have sliced through a major uptrend line. With that being the case, we probably have some follow-through ready to happen, and that could be a sign that we are getting ready to go much lower.