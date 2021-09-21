CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Has Broken Down Significantly

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NASDAQ 100 has broken down significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday, to slice through the 50 day EMA and approached the 14,800 region. If we break down below that level, then it is likely that we go looking towards the 14,500 level again. The 50 day EMA been sliced through of course is a negative turn of events, and you should also pay close attention to the fact that we have sliced through a major uptrend line. With that being the case, we probably have some follow-through ready to happen, and that could be a sign that we are getting ready to go much lower.

MarketWatch

Dow loses grip on 34,000, S&P 500 skids below 100-day MA as indexes head for worst September in 10 years

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday was down over 400 points and the S&P 500 index was trading beneath an intermediate-term trend line, putting both bechmarks on track to post their worst September declines since 2011, according to Dow Jones Market Data. At last check, the Dow was down 440 points, or 1.3%, to reach around 33,946, down 4% on the month, and on the verge of the ugliest September performance since the index tumbled 6% in September of 2011. The S&P 500 index was trading 0.7% lower Thursday to reach around 4,326, with that downward pressure pushing the broad-market benchmark below its 100-day moving average at 4,344.58. Market technicians view moving averages as dividing lines between bullish and bearish momentum in an asset. The S&P 500's slump on Thursday was contributing to a 4.3% drop for the month and setting the stage for its worst September since a 7.2% drop in 2011.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Get Boost From Falling Rates

As the United States Congress looks very likely to see a bit of a continuing resolution being signed, it suggests that the United States government is not going to shut down. That being said, the market is likely to see a reason for interest rates to drop a bit, as the risk of default is rapidly disappearing. That being said, this is probably a bit of a major knee-jerk reaction that is overdone during the day. Rates should continue to climb, because quite frankly inflation is starting to get out of control in America.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Breaks Through Significant Support Level

The Euro has fallen again during the trading session on Thursday, as the 1.16 level has been sliced through. By doing so, the market looks as if it is going to continue to see downward pressure, as the US dollar is strengthening against almost anything. Furthermore, the interest rates in America rising works against the value of the Euro as it is considered to be the “anti-dollar”, and therefore I think it makes quite a bit of sense that we see this continue.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ema#The Federal Reserve
dailyforex.com

Ethereum Forecast: October 2021

The month of October is set to begin with ETH/USD trading near the 3000.00 ratio, but this doesn’t tell the whole story. On the 1st of September, ETH/USD enjoyed a day of bullish activity and climbed towards the 3800.00 juncture and, on the 3rd through the 7th of the month, flirted with 4000.00. Since reaching these highs, ETH/USD has slumped and correlated to the broad cryptocurrency market. Importantly on the 31st of August ETH/USD was trading near the 3360.00 level and was in the midst of a solid bullish run higher coming off lows seen on the 20th of July of approximately 1700.00.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyforex.com

USD/INR Forecast: Indian Rupee Loses Ground to Greenback

The US dollar initially pulled back just a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday but then turned around to show signs of life again against the Indian rupee. The area right around ₹74 continues to offer support, as the 50 day EMA is starting to reach towards that area, and it is of course scenario where we had sold off quite drastically several weeks ago. In other words, there is a certain amount of “market memory” that comes into play in this area.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

CAC Forecast: Index Gaps Higher But Still Looks Threatened

The CAC Index gapped a bit higher to kick off the trading session on Wednesday but gave back those gains to turn around and form a shooting star. Nonetheless, I think at this point the market is going to continue to drop from here. If we break down below the long red candlestick on Tuesday, then it should send the CAC much lower, reaching towards the €6400 level. After that, the market would go looking towards the 200-day EMA which is sitting at the 6250 region.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Gives Up Gains After Touching Trendline

The NASDAQ 100 rallied initially on Wednesday but gave back early gains as the support line seems to be holding so far. That being said, if we break down below the lows of the trading session on Wednesday, the market is likely to go looking towards the 14,500 level, and then reach towards the 14,000 level. The 200-day EMA underneath continues to rise, and I think it offers a certain amount of support going forward. The market has been in a major uptrend for quite some time, so it would not be surprising at all to see some type of correction.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Gives Up Early Gains

The Bitcoin market rallied just a bit on Wednesday but gave back the gains to drift towards the $41,300 level again. The 200-day EMA sits just below, sitting right at the $40,000 level. The $40,000 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. This is an area that will attract a lot of attention, and I think it makes sense that there would be buying pressure.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Very Bearish Below 1.1588

Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bearish price action when the price first reached the resistance level identified at 1.1717 that day. Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

ETH/USD: Test of Lows, Bounces Higher and Anxious Conditions

ETH/USD continues to struggle. Speculators who are part of optimistic crowds and always find the silver lining when the cryptocurrency markets struggle and point to them as buying opportunities may need encouragement from their friends for the moment. While ETH/USD certainly climbed off yesterday’s lows, Ethereum remains within the lower realms of its price ratios and technically looks rather vulnerable.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD: Another Solid Dose of Downwards Momentum Emerges

As of this morning, the EUR/USD is trading around the 1.16000 vicinity and has suffered another surge lower in the past day, which follows a rather consistent bearish trend that has been exhibited during the month of September. The past week of trading has seen additional nervousness erupt in the EUR/USD as a downward trajectory has grown stronger.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: AUD Showing Relative Strength

Last Thursday’s AUD/USD signal were not triggered as there was no bearish price action at any of the three key resistance level which were reached that day. Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Friday. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Dogecoin Forecast: October 2021

DOGE/USD is hovering near the 20 cents mark as the month of October gets ready to begin, and speculators expecting a sudden reversal higher to develop may be wishing upon the stars. DOGE/USD traded near a high of 32 cents on the 6th of September, but since achieving this height a rather steady and incremental decrease in value has occurred. It should be noted that in the month of August, a high of nearly 35-and-a-half cents was achieved on the 16th.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY: Progressive Move Upward Challenging Long-Term Highs

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. The USD/JPY continues to display an ability to achieve higher ratios and sustain its bullish trend which is now testing long-term highs. In the past week of trading, the USD/JPY has climbed from 109.800 on the 23rd of September up to 111.900, which the Forex pair is traversing today.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Continues to Move Much Lower

The British pound sold off quite drastically for the second day in a row, slicing through the 1.35 handle. This was an area that I thought was rather crucial, and the fact that we are below there says that we should see sellers on those rallies in order to get short yet again. The US dollar has been strengthening quite drastically, and that is going to cause quite a bit of negative pressure here. In fact, when you look at the overall picture, we are in a descending triangle, and that does suggest that we are going to kick off a move underneath.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/INR: Fast Bullish Surge Creates Upwards Price Velocity

Having broken through the 74.0000 ratio in yesterday’s trading, the USD/INR has continued to find upwards momentum as bullish sentiment seemingly builds. As of this morning, the USD/INR is near the 74.2500 mark and traders should expect fast conditions to remain strong. The upwards trend of the USD/INR has been a dominant feature during the month of September, but the velocity of yesterday’s climb may have shocked even bullish speculators.
MARKETS

