Gabrielle Union Explains How Hollywood “Screws” Black Actresses Out of Big Paydays

Gabrielle Union’s new book has reportedly played a ‘big part’ in healing her past relationship struggles with now-husband, Dwyane Wade. Gabrielle Union, 48, is set to release another book, in which she opens up about her husband Dwyane Wade, 39, fathering a child with another woman. A source close to the former athlete told HollywoodLife that Dwyane was “ready” for Gabrielle to tell the whole story about their relationship in the book titled, You Got Anything Stronger? “She was upfront with him the whole time,” the insider shared with HL exclusively. “He noticed that writing this book and being so open and real only helped their relationship and that is what was the most important thing for him.”

