CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gabrielle Union Explains How Hollywood “Screws” Black Actresses Out of Big Paydays

By Lindsay Weinberg
E! News
E! News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Gabrielle Union Talks Pay Discrepancy for POC in Hollywood. Gabrielle Union is done with the "low-balling." The L.A.'s Finest actress spoke on the Sept. 21 episode of 9 to 5ish with theSkimm about how movie studios "screw" Black stars out of big paydays. What's more, she shared her strategy for avoiding bad offers, explaining that the best way to fight against pay disparity is by joining forces with other stars.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 3

Related
enstarz.com

Here Is What Gabrielle Union Did After Dwayne Wade's Break Baby

Gabrielle Union shared how she made her relationship with husband Dwayne Wade work after discovering his infidelity back in 2013. The actress revealed her raw emotions about the incident in her new book "You Got Anything Stronger," which hit shelves last September 14. At the time of the incident, Gabrielle was not only dealing with a cheating partner but was also struggling with fertility issues.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Gabrielle Union Shares Her Regret For Her Portrayal of Isis In “Bring It On” on “Tamron Hall”

On the Wednesday, September 15 edition of “Tamron Hall,” actress and author Gabrielle Union joined Tamron in-studio in support of her latest book, You Got Anything Stronger? During their candid conversation, Union revealed the disappointment she still holds for Isis, her character in “Bring It On,” 20 years after the release of the hit film. Union also shares why she decided to vulnerably discuss race within her second book and how she approached her surrogacy journey with her father. Check out the video clip inside…
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabrielle Union
Washington Post

Gabrielle Union wants to talk about the tough stuff. You ready?

Gabrielle Union knows what it is to feel trapped. Stuck. Isolated and ashamed. She also understands what it means to be free. “The very time I thought I was lost, My dungeon shook and my chains fell off.” That’s a line from James Baldwin, one Union references in her best-selling 2017 memoir-in-essays, “We’re Going to Need More Wine.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HollywoodLife

How Gabrielle Union’s Tell-All Book Was ‘Healing’ For Her Relationship With Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union’s new book has reportedly played a ‘big part’ in healing her past relationship struggles with now-husband, Dwyane Wade. Gabrielle Union, 48, is set to release another book, in which she opens up about her husband Dwyane Wade, 39, fathering a child with another woman. A source close to the former athlete told HollywoodLife that Dwyane was “ready” for Gabrielle to tell the whole story about their relationship in the book titled, You Got Anything Stronger? “She was upfront with him the whole time,” the insider shared with HL exclusively. “He noticed that writing this book and being so open and real only helped their relationship and that is what was the most important thing for him.”
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Gabrielle Union Regrets How She Approached Her 'Bring It On' Character

Gabrielle Union has regrets about how she approached her famous role in the 2000 cult classic “Bring It On.”. The actor told People on Thursday that she “put a muzzle” on her character, Isis, who led the cheerleading squad for the fictional East Compton High School. In the film, the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actresses#Hollywood#Screw#Finest
Elle

Just Wait 'Til You See The Bottom Half Of Gabrielle Union's Dress

Gabrielle Union celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary in style. The Being Mary Jane actor enjoyed a dinner date with her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, at the Peninsula Paris hotel. Taking to Instagram, she shared pics of the Valentino Couture outfit she wore. Rocking a number from the label's...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Wears Gorgeous Rosé-Colored Dress in New Pic with Daughter Kaavia

Who needs New York Fashion Week when you've got Gabrielle Union's Instagram page. For the past couple of weeks, the Bring It On star has been embarking on a European trip with her husband, Dwyane Wade, and their kids, Zaya and Kaavia. As the quartet trekked from the coasts of Italy to the museums of Paris, Union has been documenting the vacay on Instagram. And while the sights have been something to behold, it's the family's fashion that's really grabbed our attention.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Halle Berry Gets Candid About Abuse, Being A Black Actress In Hollywood, And Becoming A Director

Halle Berry has been regarded as one of Hollywood’s best talents and beauties. But all that acclaim and adulation hasn’t shielded the actress from the harshness of the world. Over the years, Berry has been open and honest about the many tribulations she has faced in her life and career. Just when you thought the Bruised star couldn’t be more open, she decided to reveal some more about her journey. The Oscar winner was candid about her battle with abuse along with her Hollywood career.
MUSIC
E! News

Gabrielle Union Reveals Importance of Forgiving Dwyane Wade After He Fathered a Child With Another Woman

Watch: Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Forgiving Dwayne Wade. Gabrielle Union is shining a spotlight on her love life like never before. There's no denying the Bring It On star and her husband of seven years, Dwyane Wade, have become the definition of couple goals. Whether they're twinning in fashionable outfits or making fans swoon with their adorable family moments, the pair's relationship is straight out of a romance novel.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Gabrielle Union Reveals Major Regrets About Her 'Bring It On' Role

Gabrielle Union's breakout role was as Isis in the teenage comedy Bring it On. The 2000 film became an instant cult classic and told the story of high school cheerleading rivalries whose teams were from different sides of the track competing for the national title. Despite the film's success, Union admits in an open letter she wrote to her character in her new memoir You Got Anything Stronger? that she wishes she'd done things differently.
MOVIES
In Style

Gabrielle Union's Met Gala Makeup Look Is a Lesson in Soft Glam

The Met Gala is fashion's biggest night, and Gabrielle Union has once again understood the assignment. For the 2021 event honoring American fashion, the actress, entrepreneur, and best-selling actress wore a custom white Iris Van Halpern gown that changed colors as she walked up the Met Gala steps. "Every step...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thefashionistastories.com

Gabrielle Union in Stella McCartney Arriving at the Tamron Hall Show

Following the costume gala, Gabrielle Union is making her rounds in New York to promote her new book. She was spotted this morning(September 15th) arriving for an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. She stepped out in a STELLA MCCARTNEY RESORT 2022 ensemble which featured a blue fleece, crop hoodie...
BEAUTY & FASHION
romper.com

Gabrielle Union Says Her Soul Was "Shattered" By Dwayne Wade's Infidelity

Gabrielle Union-Wade shares transparent life moments in her new memoir, You Got Anything Stronger. One of those life-changing chapters was the moment when her husband, Dwyane Wade, confessed to having an affair with another woman and conceiving a baby with her. “To say I was devastated is to pick a...
CELEBRITIES
SHAPE

Gabrielle Union On the Raw Truths of Her Surrogacy Journey

Gabrielle Union's surrogacy journey was a long and emotional one, and the decision didn't come easily. In an excerpt from her second book, You Got Anything Stronger? (Buy It, $22, amazon.com), which was published Friday by Time, Union revealed that it was husband Dwyane Wade who changed her mind about surrogacy, which she initially resisted despite the advice of her doctor. The actress, who went years being misdiagnosed before discovering that she had adenomyosis, admitted in her new book that she didn't feel ready to try surrogacy, and instead endured more cycles of in vitro fertilization (IVF).
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

See How Taye Diggs Connects Everyone In Black Hollywood

In January 1994, veteran actor Kevin Bacon declared that “he had worked with everybody in Hollywood or someone who’s worked with them.” Thus, the concept of “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” or “Bacon’s Law” was born. In fact, it’s an actual game where one is tasked to choose an actor and ultimately connect them to the Footloose star through six people or less. On Thursday (Sept. 16), Kayla Noel Johnson, a visual designer, decided to spark her own “Six Degrees” conversation with Taye Diggs at the center of it all. The storyboard that includes between 50 and 75 of Black Hollywood’s crème...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

112K+
Followers
32K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy