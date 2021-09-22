CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corey Taylor And Machine Gun Kelly Take Feud Online

By Michelle Leidecker
mxdwn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly and Slipknot have taken their feud to the next level, online. While headlining the final day of Riot Fest at the same time as Slipknot, Machine Gun Kelly had some choice words for the other group of performers, telling his entire audience, “Hey, you all know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old, wearing a f*****’ weird mask on a f*****’ stage. F****’ shit.” The jab at Slipknot sounded very direct, and Machine Gun Kelly, after receiving backlash, went onto Twitter to explain where his attack was coming from, stating “very odd that when an artist talks shit, and i respond, i’m the bad guy.”

music.mxdwn.com

thebrag.com

Machine Gun Kelly takes aim at Slipknot: “old weird dudes with masks”

Machine Gun Kelly directed a few barbed comments at Slipknot during their competing headline sets at Riot Fest in Chicago on Sunday, September 19th. Riot Festival 2021 saw Slipknot take to the main stage for an 8:30 headlining set — following performances from the likes of Devo, Body Count, and Health — with Machine Gun Kelly performing on the Radical Stage at the same time.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Conor McGregor gets savagely roasted by UFC legend after Machine Gun Kelly incident

Conor McGregor once again hogged the headlines after his unexpected incident with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. McGregor apparently wanted a picture with MGK but his request was shot down by the rapper’s security. This immediately enraged the controversial former UFC champion, who is well-known for having the patience of a very impatient person. McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly got into a brief physical scuffle, with The Notorious even throwing his drink at MGK’s group.
UFC
Rolling Stone

See Machine Gun Kelly Get Relentlessly Booed at Metal-Leaning Louder Than Life Fest

Following a week of beefing with Slipknot, Machine Gun Kelly was greeted with a chorus of boos throughout the singer-rapper’s Saturday set at the metal-leaning Louder Than Life Festival. Last weekend, Machine Gun Kelly launched into a tirade at Chicago’s Riot Fest against Slipknot — who were playing at the same time on a neighboring stage — calling the group “old weird dudes with masks.” It was later revealed that there was some residual animosity over a nixed collaboration between MGK and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor. MGK — an artist who, as Taylor hinted, “failed in one genre and decided to go rock”...
MUSIC
Y105

Machine Gun Kelly Explains Slipknot Diss, Sends Shot at Their Vocalist

Machine Gun Kelly has offered some context for the diss he appears to have recently made towards heavy metal band Slipknot while performing at Riot Festival in Chicago this past weekend. Shortly after video footage began to go viral today (Sept. 20) of MGK's shade towards the rock group, who...
MUSIC
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox match at Met Gala 2021 afterparty

The “twin flames” reunited. After Megan Fox walked the Met Gala 2021 red carpet solo in a fiery red lace-up Dundas dress, she met up with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly for Balenciaga’s afterparty at Cathédrale. Fox, 35, traded her plunging gown for a short one-shouldered Dundas x Revolve dress ($598)...
CELEBRITIES

