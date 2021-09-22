Corey Taylor And Machine Gun Kelly Take Feud Online
Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot have taken their feud to the next level, online. While headlining the final day of Riot Fest at the same time as Slipknot, Machine Gun Kelly had some choice words for the other group of performers, telling his entire audience, “Hey, you all know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old, wearing a f*****’ weird mask on a f*****’ stage. F****’ shit.” The jab at Slipknot sounded very direct, and Machine Gun Kelly, after receiving backlash, went onto Twitter to explain where his attack was coming from, stating “very odd that when an artist talks shit, and i respond, i’m the bad guy.”music.mxdwn.com
