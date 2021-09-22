Patrick ‘Pat’ Lynch

Patrick (Pat) Louis Lynch, 58, of Radisson died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Eau Claire. Pat was born in Stoughton on Nov. 30, 1962, to Del and Georgeann (Stein) Lynch. An artist at heart, Pat had many hobbies and interests. He enjoyed rock hunting, photography and bird watching. Cheesecakes of all flavors and chili were frequent requests at gatherings with family and friends. Each November would find him out in the woods hunting the elusive “Swamp Buck” with his brothers and nephews. And who can count the number of lives and hearts Pat touched with his phenomenal musical talents! He provided music at many of the area’s weddings, funerals and church events. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Flambeau, but played for several of the churches within the Rusk County Catholic Community.