Obituaries

Patrick ‘Pat’ Lynch

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick (Pat) Louis Lynch, 58, of Radisson died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Eau Claire. Pat was born in Stoughton on Nov. 30, 1962, to Del and Georgeann (Stein) Lynch. An artist at heart, Pat had many hobbies and interests. He enjoyed rock hunting, photography and bird watching. Cheesecakes of all flavors and chili were frequent requests at gatherings with family and friends. Each November would find him out in the woods hunting the elusive “Swamp Buck” with his brothers and nephews. And who can count the number of lives and hearts Pat touched with his phenomenal musical talents! He provided music at many of the area’s weddings, funerals and church events. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Flambeau, but played for several of the churches within the Rusk County Catholic Community.

Tri-City Record

WADE E. LYNCH

Wade’s life began February 20, 1948, in Watervliet. He was a proud alumnus of the Watervliet High School and lifetime resident. After high school Wade proudly served his country in the United States Army. After the service Wade moved to Florida for several years. He worked as a farrier, attended swap meets, and sold flower bulbs.
WATERVLIET, MI
Washington Missourian

This Is Your Neighbor: Pat O'Donnell II

Lawrence Patrick “Pat” O’Donnell II was born and raised in Jefferson City. He earned a degree in public relations from Central Missouri State — now the University of Central Missouri — in Warrensburg and served as a photojournalist with the U.S. Coast Guard for four years. He went on to become a medical equipment and supplies sales representative, and he retired after 41 years.
MISSOURI STATE
Grand Island Independent

Pat Lammers

We would like to say “Happy 90th birthday” to Pat Lammers. We hope you have a great day. We are so blessed to have a wonderful mom, grandma and great-grandma. If you would like to mail her a card, please send it to:. Pat Lammers. 3317 Avenue D, Kearney, NE...
JOHN
APG of Wisconsin

Larry Fuller

Larry Fuller, 70, of Hayward passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at his home. A full obituary will run in the Sawyer County Record next week. A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at The Steakhouse & Lodge with Pastor Wade Bishop officiating. A time of gathering will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Steakhouse. A reception will follow the 4 p.m. service.
HAYWARD, WI
APG of Wisconsin

Thomas M. Zorn

Thomas Michael Zorn, 68, San Francisco, CA, died peacefully after a short illness on September 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in San Francisco. Tom was born on January 22, 1953, in Phillips, WI, the son of Kenneth A. and Mary Lou (Young) Zorn. He graduated from Phillips High School in 1971 and from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI, in 1975. He married Marcos Leonel Cruz in San Francisco on June 30, 2013.
PHILLIPS, WI

