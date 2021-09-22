CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lil Nas X Covers Dolly Parton’s Hit Song “Jolene”

By Krista Marple
mxdwn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X has recently been making headlines surrounding the release of his debut album Montero. Now, he has covered Dolly Parton’s infamous “Jolene” on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. The Georgia-based rapper’s rendition of the iconic track is much more toned down than the original but is still fantastically...

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

Dolly Parton’s Debut Album, ‘Hello, I’m Dolly': All the Songs, Ranked

Since day one, Dolly Parton has told captivating, believable stories that speak for the people of East Tennessee without limiting themselves to regional appeal. Her debut album, 1967's Hello, I’m Dolly — released on Sept. 18 of that year — proves as much with characters ranging from one woman offering life advice to her younger sister to another ready to go Biblical and cast stones at a former lover’s bride-to-be.
MUSIC
Variety

Drake Remains No. 1 on Album Chart, Fending Off Debuts From Lil Nas X and NCT 127

Drake held onto the No. 1 spot on the album chart for a third straight week, with premieres for Lil Nas X’s “Montero” and a new one from the K-pop group NCT 127 ultimately posing little threat in the face of still-dominant numbers for the blockbuster “Certified Lover Boy.” Drake’s album had 168,200 album-equivalent units for the week, down from 232,400 in week 2 and 595,300 in its debut week. While full album sales for “Certified Lover Boy” in the latest frame were a negligible 1,800, the Drake record continues to be a streaming monster, with another 208.4 million streams in...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Nas
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Lil Nas X
thecut.com

Lil Nas X Is a Marketing Genius

If you haven’t seen the billboards for Montero, you might be entitled to financial compensation. Lil Nas X’s ad campaign for his debut studio album, which comes out on September 17, is innovative. It’s iconic. It appears to be inspired by those old mesothelioma TV ads. Truly, no one is doing it like Lil Nas X.
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

The Secret to Lil Nas X’s Success Is Sadness

One of the great mysteries of our lifetime is how the banjo loop and fake drawl of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” blew up into one of the biggest hits ever. The common explanations for its popularity just don’t suffice. Yes, Montero Lamar Hill is a marketing genius and meme master, but jokes alone don’t get auditoriums of children singing your song. Yes, he linked up country and rap, but other artists blend genres all the time without scoring the longest-running No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 single in history.
MUSIC
Vulture

It’s an Album! Lil Nas X’s Debut, Montero, Is Here

Congratulations to Lil Nas X on the birth of his album! Montero arrived right on schedule, at 12 a.m. ET on September 17, 2021, weighing in at 42 minutes and 27 seconds across 15 tracks. The rapper announced he was expecting the album, his first, earlier this month, explaining to People at the time, “I guess I am the father as well as the mother.” (“But I guess the producers who worked on it are like the dads too,” he added. “Or maybe uncles.”) In the days leading up to giving birth, Nas X sadly celebrated his baby shower alone on September 15, before going into labor early on September 16. The 22-year-old is now parent to a happy, healthy album!
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Lil Nas X’s Montero Promotion is Practically Performance Art

Lil Nas X is having the “best week of [his] life right now.” Yesterday on Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club, he recounted the dizzying ascent of the past few days: his first red-carpet appearance at the Met Gala, winning Video of the Year at the MTV VMAs, and celebrating his baby shower. It’s all leading up to the release of his highly-anticipated debut album Montero, and the record rollout proves once again why Lil Nas X is the undeniable ruler of the internet. There are billboards. There’s an early 90s-style talk show, in which he plays himself, the host, and presumably every other character in the video. And there are contractions — as in, labor contractions, following the online storyline he’s crafted about being pregnant. The birth, of course, will be Montero, at midnight on September 17.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit Song#Bbc Radio 1#Live Lounge#Columbia Records#Mschf#Nike Air Max
mhsmentor.com

Lil Nas X serves new hits, but not all were good

After the release of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby,” rapper Lil Nas X, birth name Montero Lamar Hill, announced on Aug. 25 he was releasing his new album “MONTERO” this past Friday. Since then, fans have received one of the most interesting album release processes I’ve ever seen.
CELEBRITIES
uncrazed.com

Lil Nas X Goes Back to Country Roots And Performs Dolly Parton

Lil Nas X performed Dolly Parton’s Jolene on BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge. He also performed Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and two further tracks from his new album Montero, Dead Right Now and That’s What I Want. “This song is kind of like beautifully sad, you know? I...
MUSIC
Vibe

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is First Song In History To Reach 15x-Platinum Status

Lil Nas X’s record-breaking debut single continues to make history. “Old Town Road” has been officially certified 15x-platinum by the RIAA with 15 million certified units. The musician’s breakout hit earned the official certification on Sept. 17, the same day he released his debut album Montero. The massively successful song now stands as the highest-ranked certification in RIAA history, beating itself for the previous record when “Old Town Road” hit 14x-platinum in January. In October 2019, the country-hip-hop fusion track was named certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the first song of that year to do so....
MUSIC
wxerfm.com

Lil Nas X reveals song he wanted Nicki Minaj to collaborate on

Lil Nas X‘s hit song “Industry Baby” as we know it features Jack Harlow, but in an alternate universe, it could have sounded a lot different. The rapper, who released his debut studio album Montero last week, hosted a Q&A session on Twitter on Tuesday and revealed that he attempted to get his idol on the track.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NPR

Lil Nas X's 'Montero' Is Triumphant

In just two short years, Lil Nas X has proven he's much more than "Old Town Road." He's taken a successful novelty song and parlayed it into a budding and influential music career. He's come out as gay and arguably become pop's biggest out star. He's a master of performance art and marketing, and his eponymous debut studio album Montero easily became one of the year's most anticipated projects.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X "MONTERO" Review

When Lil Nas X burst onto the scene a couple of years ago, not many music insiders or fans expected him to become the long-lasting success story that he has morphed into. The self-proclaimed "INDUSTRY BABY" popped up seemingly out of nowhere, and his first-ever single, "Old Town Road," found many writing him off as a one-hit-wonder.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy