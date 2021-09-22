CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Original ‘Perry Mason’ First Aired on CBS on This Day in 1957

By Joe Rutland
 7 days ago
Television’s fascination with attorneys hit its stride when “Perry Mason” and Raymond Burr first appeared on CBS on this day back in 1957. Burr portrays the criminal defense attorney, made famous in the stories authored by Erle Stanley Gardner. He leans on secretary Della Street, played by Barbara Hale, and private investigator Paul Drake, played by William Hopper, for help. Ray Collins, who plays Los Angeles Police Department Lieutenant Arthur Tragg, was always showing up at some inopportune times.

