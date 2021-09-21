‘We’ve got to make those plays’: Auburn looks to shore up pass defense after rough start
When it comes to Auburn’s pass defense so far this year, the numbers don’t lie. The Tigers have struggled mightily to stop opponents from throwing the ball through three games. Auburn has allowed an FBS-worst 78.7 completion percentage this fall; the latest outcome was the most jarring, as Penn State senior quarterback Sean Clifford posted his best-ever completion percentage (87.5) from a game in which he had more than three attempts.oanow.com
Comments / 0