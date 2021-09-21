Commission looking to further celebrate Hall of Fame inductees

The St. Joseph Sports Commission is hoping to build off of what was a successful ceremony celebrating the inaugural class of the St. Joseph Sports Hall of Fame this weekend. “We eclipsed almost 300 ticket sales in this event, and that doesn’t even count our sponsorship commitments, which we were very honored and humbled that folks in this town shared our vision of what the event could be,” said Brett Esely, chairman of the St. Joseph Sports Commission. “I would say that exceeded our wildest dreams.”