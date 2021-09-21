CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Joseph, MO

Commission looking to further celebrate Hall of Fame inductees

By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW
newspressnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Joseph Sports Commission is hoping to build off of what was a successful ceremony celebrating the inaugural class of the St. Joseph Sports Hall of Fame this weekend. “We eclipsed almost 300 ticket sales in this event, and that doesn’t even count our sponsorship commitments, which we were very honored and humbled that folks in this town shared our vision of what the event could be,” said Brett Esely, chairman of the St. Joseph Sports Commission. “I would say that exceeded our wildest dreams.”

www.newspressnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Buchanan County, MO
City
Success, MO
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Buchanan County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Sports
Saint Joseph, MO
Sports
Buchanan County, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Joseph, MO
Government
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terin Humphrey

Comments / 0

Community Policy