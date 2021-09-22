City Council makes it more difficult to build pipelines near water wellheads

BELPRE — Belpre City Council Monday read the first reading of six ordinances and the second reading of two ordinances, including legislation for a water rate increase. Fourth Ward Councilwoman Penne Riffle called a committee discussing the Washington Boulevard paving, waterline and sewer line replacement, before the city council meeting. The committee did not make any decisions. Riffle commented that she would talk to City Law Director Tom Webster about clarifying anything confusing in the proposal. Sales Representative Allie Terrell with Servline explained that the service is very flexible and can be opt-ed out or in at any time.

BELPRE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO