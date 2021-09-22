CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council makes it more difficult to build pipelines near water wellheads

By Bill Dries
dailymemphian.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe measure is one of three proposals to limit and require local government approval and regulation of new oil pipeline projects. It’s broader than the other two measures delayed Tuesday over lingering legal questions.

