Triller Defends Belfort vs. Holyfield, Expects Holyfield To Box Again

The medical suspensions from Triller Fight Club last Saturday in Florida have been revealed and Evander Holyfield only got a 30-day suspension. In the main event of the card, 58-year-old, Evander Holyfield stepped up on short notice to box Vitor Belfort. It was revealed the fight would be an exhibition which many thought would mean it would be a light sparring match like Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. was. Yet, it was far from that as Belfort blitzed Holyfield and hurt him a few times before dropping him and then getting the first-round TKO victory. Despite him getting beat badly, Holyfield only got a 30-day suspension.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO