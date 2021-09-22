CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Triller Defends Belfort vs. Holyfield, Expects Holyfield To Box Again

By Cole Shelton
mmanews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriller CEO, Ryan Kavanaugh has no problem with his fight booking of Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield despite the result. Holyfield stepped up on short notice and throughout fight week many began to get worried for the 58-year-old due to his open workout and his interviews. Then, in the fight, Belfort blitzed Holyfield and rocked him several times, and even dropped him once before the ref stopped the fight. The fight was a complete beatdown, but for Kavanaugh:

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Evander Holyfield faces medical suspension after boxing Vitor Belfort

Evander Holyfield will have to take some time off before committing to any sort of combat sports future. Holyfield (44-10-2-1) suffered a quick first-round technical knockout (TKO) loss to Vitor Belfort (watch highlights) in an exhibition boxing match inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla on Sat., Sept. 11 airing on Triller pay-per-view (PPV). The fight was waved off just 1:49 into the fight. Holyfield had already been knocked down once and referee Sam Burgos quickly stopped the fight following a subsequent burst of punches by Belfort.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn on Holyfield-Belfort: What We Saw, It Actually Disgusted Me

Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom has joined in the criticism of last Saturday's fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort. The 58-year-old Holyfield, a former undisputed heavyweight champion, stepped in on a week's notice. Belfort, a former UFC champion, was scheduled to face Oscar De La Hoya - who withdrew...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Jake Paul: Vitor Belfort Disrespected The Sport Of Boxing

Jake Paul was not a fan of the Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield spectacle. Belfort went one-on-one with Holyfield in a boxing match on Sept. 11. Holyfield is 58 years old and looked every bit of it. Belfort ended up knocking down the “Real Deal” on his way to a first-round TKO win.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Ryan Kavanaugh
Person
Evander Holyfield
thedallasnews.net

(#CrackStreams!) "Holyfield vs. Belfort" fight: live streams free Reddit & Twitch

CrackStreams Boxing!! Check all options to listen or watch Holyfield vs. Belfort live stream for free on Reddit, Crackstreams & Twitch below. One of the biggest fights in Florida Boxing history takes place on Saturday, September 11, 2021 night when heavyweight title pair Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort face off in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Here's a guide to everything you need to know about Holyfield vs. Belfort and we have all the ways you can stream free.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Responds To Belfort’s & Triller’s $30 Million Challenge

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has given a blunt response to Vitor Belfort and Triller after they offered ‘The Problem Child’ $30 million to fight the Brazilian. Belfort returned to the boxing ring this past weekend for the first time since his professional debut victory over Josemario Neves in 2006. In an extremely controversial matchup, “The Phenom” faced legendary heavyweight boxer Evander Holyfield. Belfort had originally been scheduled to fight former six-division world champion Oscar De la Hoya. After “The Golden Boy” was hospitalized following a positive COVID-19 test, “The Real Deal” stepped in on short notice.
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Jake Paul doubts Triller can afford $30 million offer to fight Vitor Belfort

Jake Paul doesn’t think Triller’s outlandish $30 million ‘winner-takes-all’ offer to fight Vitor Belfort is genuine. Belfort initially opened with a $25 million offer following his first-round TKO victory over Evander Holyfield on Saturday, but Triller upped the prize pool to $30 mil once Belfort’s post-fight interview started trending. Paul,...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Bisping Criticizes Belfort For Fighting Holyfield Like It Was “Personal”

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has slammed Vitor Belfort for the way he fought in his recent Triller main event against boxing legend Evander Holyfield. Belfort returned to the boxing ring last weekend for the first time since his professional debut victory over Josemario Neves in 2006. The former UFC Light heavyweight Champion was originally set to face former six-division world champion Oscar De La Hoya. However, “The Golden Boy” was forced to withdraw after he was hospitalized with COVID-19. On short notice, 58-year-old Holyfield stepped in.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat
wnypapers.com

Social Club Misfits' Marty Santiago pens exclusive song, performs for Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield

Martin (Marty) Santiago of the award-winning duo Social Club Misfits exclusively penned the song "Psalm 144-Marty" for MMA fighter turned pro boxer Vitor Belfort and the boxing match against Belfort and Evander Holyfield. Held last weekend in Hollywood, Florida, Santiago performed the song live, walking with Belfort during his entry into the ring.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Triller Fight Club medical suspensions: Evander Holyfield gets a 30-day sit for first-round TKO loss

The medical suspensions from Triller Fight Club last Saturday in Florida have been revealed and Evander Holyfield only got a 30-day suspension. In the main event of the card, 58-year-old, Evander Holyfield stepped up on short notice to box Vitor Belfort. It was revealed the fight would be an exhibition which many thought would mean it would be a light sparring match like Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. was. Yet, it was far from that as Belfort blitzed Holyfield and hurt him a few times before dropping him and then getting the first-round TKO victory. Despite him getting beat badly, Holyfield only got a 30-day suspension.
COMBAT SPORTS
mymmanews.com

Vitor Belfort calls for boxing fight against Jake Paul: “That kid represents evil”

Following his recent first-round victory over Evander Holyfield, former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort wants one of the biggest names in the boxing world. Belfort defeated the 58-year old Holyfield, who stepped in on one week’s notice, last weekend under the Triller fight promotion and then called for a fight against social media star, undefeated pro boxer, Jake Paul.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
worldboxingnews.net

End of the Legend Pay Per View? – Holyfield vs Belfort reportedly bombs

Evander Holyfield getting wiped out in 109 seconds didn’t cut it at the Pay Per View box office and could now spell the end of the heavyweight fad. On the back of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. smashing PPV records for an exhibition of that nature, bouts featuring aged fighters began popping up in the mainstream.
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Bisping slams Belfort for going too hard on ‘old man’ Holyfield: It was only an exhibition

Vitor Belfort, Evander Holyfield, Michael Bisping, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Mike Tyson, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Tyron Woodley. UFC Hall-of-Famer Michael Bisping wants to remind Vitor Belfort that his boxing match against Evander Holyfield was only an exhibition. Belfort beat 58-year-old Holyfield via first-round TKO and celebrated as if he...
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn slams Evander Holyfield’s fight with Vitor Belfort and says ‘it disgusted me’

ANTHONY JOSHUA’S promoter Eddie Hearn claims Evander Holyfield’s comeback fight against Vitor Belfort left him feeling ‘disgusted’. Five-time world champion Holyfield donned his boxing gloves at the age of 58 earlier this month to fight MMA legend Belfort, stepping in as a replacement for Covid-hit Oscar De La Hoya. However,...
COMBAT SPORTS
theScore

Triller in talks to rebook De La Hoya-Belfort for Thanksgiving weekend

Triller is planning to reschedule a boxing match between former world champion Oscar De La Hoya and ex-UFC titleholder Vitor Belfort for Nov. 27, CEO Ryan Kavanaugh told Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" on Monday. Kavanaugh relayed that Belfort said he's open to booking the fight on that date...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Triller tanks - Holyfield vs. Belfort reported to pull just 150k buys on PPV

Before any fighters even took the ring on September 11th, Triller’s latest boxing PPV already had the air of a farce about it. The decision to replace Oscar De La Hoya with a borderline-sexagenarian Evander Holyfield against former UFC champ Vitor Belfort had sparked widespread criticism and resulted in a change of venues from Los Angeles, CA, to Hollywood, FL—after the California Athletic Commission refused to sanction the fight.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy