NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — New safety measures are about to be put in place to help protect kids who take the school bus. School buses in Niagara Falls will now use cameras on the stop-arms of the bus to take the picture of the license plate of drivers who illegally pass stopped buses. The City of Niagara Falls, Niagara Falls City School District, and Niagara Falls Coach Lines announced the program called BusPatrol on Thursday.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO