Farmington, MN

Susan M. Gerardy

hometownsource.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerardy, Susan M., age 63 of Farmington passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family on September 17, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Betty Mitchell and son-in-law, Dennis Lee. Survived by her husband, David; children, Amanda Lee, Chuck Gerardy, Joe Martin, Jessica Gerardy, Tom (Carmen) Gerardy, Christine Martin (fiancé Tyler Ryan), and Bryanna Olson; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joe (Annette) Mitchell and David (Anna) Mitchell; also by other loving relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held 11 AM Monday, September 27, 2021 at White Funeral Home, 901 3rd St., Farmington. Memorial visitation one hour prior to the service. Online Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374.

