Joel T. Trevis, 71, of Crosslake, passed away peacefully at his home on September 13th. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel and there will be a small private service for the family held at a later date. Joel was born on March 28th, 1950 to Jerome and Ethel (Mueller) Trevis in West St. Paul, MN. He married his love, JoAnn Hill, on August 31st, 1991. Joel loved the outdoors and northern Minnesota. He loved to hunt and share his many stories of hunting deer, elk and bear. Joel had the ability to see the light in the darkest of moments. He showed patience, kindness and unconditional love to everyone he met. Even in his final days, Joel found the strength to smile and spread some laughter with his infectious sense of humor. He was adored by his grandchildren and will be deeply missed by all. He was preceded in death by his father Jerome Trevis, mother Ethel Gardner, brother Jack Trevis, step father Earl Gardner and step brother Randy Bassie. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Trevis; children Lee Trevis, Lori Scott, Tara Lahti (Mark) and Rae Ann Hill; grandchildren Tyson, Alissandra, Derek, Devyn, Tom, Ella, Hanna and Brooke; Siblings Judie Cerar (Rod), Jane White (Ed), Cathy Mohlis (Bob), Chris Walch (Tom), Bernadette Doyle (Don) , Mark Trevis (Ann), Tony Trevis (Cindy), Jennifer Kidd (Charles); sister-in-law Sue Kohlmeyer (Peter); step mother Katy Trevis; step sisters Brenda Kujawa (Pete), Theresa Thompson (Tony), Julie Pratt (Wayne); many nieces and nephews; and dear friend Dave Vickery.