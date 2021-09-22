CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue principal charged with DUI after crash that critically injures motorcyclist

By Kevin Cole Omaha World-Herald
Beatrice Daily Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA — A Bellevue elementary school principal is on paid leave after being charged with drunken driving in connection with a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist. Andrew C. Miller, 46, of Omaha was arrested Friday night following a crash near 141st and Pacific streets, according to Douglas County court records. Motorcyclist Bruce Blaydes, 58, of Omaha, was taken to CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

CBS News

American siblings back home after 3 years trapped in China

Beijing — A pair of American siblings who were trapped for three years in China have returned home after Beijing lifted a so-called "exit ban" following Canada's release of a top Chinese tech executive wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges. A State Department spokesperson said Cynthia and Victor Liu returned to the U.S. on Sunday after consular staff in Shanghai helped facilitate their departure.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Alcoholic Beverages#Traffic Accident#Lemay Elementary School
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS

