CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Hoosier Hysteria details

By DYLAN SINN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 7 days ago

Hoosier Hysteria, the kickoff to the Indiana basketball season, will be held at 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers announced this afternoon. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m., and admittance to the event is free with open seating, but attendees are asked to bring a canned food item to donate to the Hoosier Hills Food Bank. Hoosier Hysteria is expected to last 90 minutes and will conclude in time for fans to be able to watch the Hoosiers' football game at Penn State, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
CBS News

American siblings back home after 3 years trapped in China

Beijing — A pair of American siblings who were trapped for three years in China have returned home after Beijing lifted a so-called "exit ban" following Canada's release of a top Chinese tech executive wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges. A State Department spokesperson said Cynthia and Victor Liu returned to the U.S. on Sunday after consular staff in Shanghai helped facilitate their departure.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Woodson
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy