Hoosier Hysteria details

Hoosier Hysteria, the kickoff to the Indiana basketball season, will be held at 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers announced this afternoon. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m., and admittance to the event is free with open seating, but attendees are asked to bring a canned food item to donate to the Hoosier Hills Food Bank. Hoosier Hysteria is expected to last 90 minutes and will conclude in time for fans to be able to watch the Hoosiers' football game at Penn State, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m.