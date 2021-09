Los Angeles County is gearing up to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for employees and customers at bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges. The new requirement will take effect next month, when a revised health officer order that’s expected to come down later this week, kicks in. The order comes with a timeline for people to get their shots. You’ll need to have at least one dose by Oct. 7, and the second dose by Nov. 4. Negative test results will no longer be accepted at those businesses.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO