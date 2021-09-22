Why Democrats need to get angry
After a devastating year spent locked down and dreaming of vaccines, there are growing reports of the unvaccinated triggering “scorn” and “resentment” among the vaccinated. Some analysts now say this anger is already visible in elections. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by political strategist Chai Komanduri to discuss this growing anger and how it can be used as a political tool. Komanduri argues “it’s about time Democrats” use anger to mobilize voters.Sept. 22, 2021.www.msnbc.com
