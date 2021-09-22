Photos: Canelo, Plant - LA Presser Explodes, Scuffle Breaks Out
Boxing’s consensus No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, Mexican superstar and unified WBA/WBC/WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Canelo Álvarez and undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant met for an intense stare down that turned into a scuffle Tuesday at a press conference previewing their historic and highly anticipated undisputed super middleweight championship showdown. (photos by Amanda Westcott)www.boxingscene.com
